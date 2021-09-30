Search

30/09/2021

Cahir Park spring a surprise in Tipperary youths soccer league

Peake Villa's title hopes suffer a setback

Cahir Park v. Peake Villa

Cahir Park’s Andrew Gallagher tackles Peake Villa’s Donnacha Troy during the Youths division one game in Cahir, which the home team won 4-1. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Cahir Park 4 Peake Villa 1


Peake Villa’s Youths league title aspirations suffered a blow on Saturday, after Cahir Park turned the form book on its head to win well.
The foundations of the win were laid inside the first ten minutes when the Park ran riot and scored three goals without reply.
Villa created numerous chances but poor finishing proved to be their downfall, as Cahir nicked a fourth goal just before half-time to kill the game as a contest.

To their credit the Thurles side did not let their heads drop and were rewarded with a goal by Sia Ndzingani with a powerful header into the top corner.

