Thomas Kiely lifts Don Kavangh Memorial trophy at Hillview Clonmel

The annual Dom Kavanagh Memorial pitch and putt Trophy was confined to Hillview, Clonmel players for this year.

The format was that you could play five rounds and submit your two best scores.

The Kavanagh family have been great supporters of Hillview over the years and the club is grateful they are carrying on the connection and tradition.

Thomas Kiely emerged as the overall nett winner with 72 and John Horgan was the nett runner-up with 76.

Lady Captain Lorraine Creed continued her great season, winning the ladies nett with 81.

Paul Sweeney won the gents gross with 86, Pauline Lucey won the ladies gross with 105.

Paul and Pauline both recorded a triple success, as they were the gross winners in both the captain’s and president’s prizes.

The other results were; gents senior nett, John Fitzgerald with 83, gents inter nett Tom Morris with 78, and gents junior nett John Cawley with 77.

The gents senior gross was won by Kyle Kennedy with 88, the inter gross by Pat Morris with 96 and the junior gross by Seanie O’Connor with 100. Also congratulations to Con Lucey, who had a hole in one on the first.

In the ladies section, Kathleen Shanley won the ladies under 14 nett, with Veronica Anglim winning the over 14 section.

Bridget Walsh was the over 14 gross winner.

On behalf of Hillview Sports Club, the president Seamus O’Doherty presented the prizes, thanked all who participated and congratulated all the winners.

Gerry and Margaret reach tennis finals

Well done to Gerry Burke and Margaret Foley, who reached the singles finals of their divisions in the recent Castleview Open.

The next club competition is the club championships, which are starting on Monday October 18.

Get your entries in on the tournament planner.