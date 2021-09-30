Search

30/09/2021

Tipp clubs prepare for return to AIL club rugby action

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Three Tipperary clubs will return to AIL club action this weekend for the first time since February 2020.

Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond, and Clonmel RFC will all take to the pitch in their respective divisions and it will be interesting to see what kind of fare the teams will produce after such a long lay-off from competitive action.

Cashel and Nenagh Ormond clashed a few weeks ago in the Munster Challenge Cup and it was clear to see that the teams were extremely rusty and will need some time to find their feet again.

Saturday sees all the Tipperary contingent back in action with Nenagh Ormond and Cashel situated in Division 2A; and the two were having very different seasons before being interrupted by Covid last year.

Nenagh were in all sorts of trouble before the postponement and were in a relegation battle at the bottom of the table, while Cashel were playing quite well and were in second position with promotion definitely on the cards with four games to play.

Clonmel were taking to AIL action with ease in their first season at Division 2C level, and found themselves in fourth place after starting the season well and won the last three games of the Covid-cancelled 2019/20 season.

All games take place this Saturday afternoon and all the clubs will be hoping to hit the ground running.

Nenagh Ormond V MU Barnhall in New Ormond Park @ 2:30

Buccaneers V Cashel RFC in Dubarry Park @ 2:30

Sunday's Well V Clonmel RFC in Musgrave Park @ 2:30

