06/10/2021

Carrick Davins GAA Club announces its first centenary celebration

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Davins Centenary committee is working hard on organising celebrations for the club’s upcoming 100th anniversary and to highlight those who are a part of its history.
The first centenary celebration will be a Mass for deceased club members on December 1.
Junior footballers
Carrick Davins Junior footballers have taken to the field for training. They won their first match and eagerly await the next round of the competition.
Juveniles
The club’s Juvenile Academy takes place every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. It’s hoped to continue the sessions until before Christmas and round the year off with a Christmas party for the children if Covid-19 restrictions allow.
The club welcomes all children to its Academy from beginners to advanced players, boys, and girls.
Blitz
U7 players travelled to Killenaule last Saturday morning for a hurling blitz. The children played three games against Boherlahan, St Mary’s and Cashel. They enjoyed a fantastic morning of hurling and the Davins Club thanks the hosts, Killenaule GAA Club.
Lotto results for September 28
Numbers drawn were: 02,14,21,28. The jackpot wasn’t won. Several tickets matched three numbers winning their owners €40 each.
They were Michael O’Shea, 21 Deerpark Close and Anita Brawders, C/O O’Connors Bar; Beckie, Dean and Craig, Ard Cregg; Brendan Cooke, C/O David Cooke; Billy O’Donnell, 8 Ormonde Crescent.
The Davins Club thanks its patrons for their continued support over the years and its lotto collectors, without whom the draw would not be possible.
Sympathy
The club extends deepest sympathy to the Wall family, Treacy Park on the death of Laurence and to the Keane family, Pearse Square on the death of Patsy. Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anamacha.,

