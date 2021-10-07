Search

Annie McCarra to join Tipperary ladies football manager Peter Creedon's backroom team

Strength and conditioning coach hails from Newcastle

Annie McCarra

Annie McCarra is Head of Athletic Development at Cistercian College, Roscrea

Renowned strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Annie McCarra will join new Tipperary Ladies senior football manager Peter Creedon’s backroom team. 

Currently Head of Athletic Development at Cistercian College, Roscrea, Annie McCarra is an S&C coach with Master of Science in Performance Coaching, in which her research focused on the injury profile and movement analysis of rugby union players. 

From Newcastle, Co Tipperary, Annie has worked with a number of athletes across a variety of sporting disciplines over the last ten years.

Along with a keen interest in injury reduction strategies she also has keen interest in preparing the youth player for the adult game. 

Peter Creedon is the new manager of Tipperary ladies senior football team

Cork man succeeds Declan Carr

