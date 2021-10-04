Search

04/10/2021

Peter Creedon is the new manager of Tipperary ladies senior football team

Cork man succeeds Declan Carr

Peter Creedon

Peter Creedon has extensive experience as a Gaelic football and ladies football manager

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Peter Creedon has been appointed as the new Tipperary senior ladies football manager following his ratification at the county board meeting tonight, Monday.

The Rosscarbery, Cork native has significant management experience, having served spells in charge of both Tipperary and Laois senior men’s teams football teams and the Tipperary minor and U21 football sides.

Over the last number of years he has also been involved in Tipperary ladies football county underage teams. 

Currently principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir, Peter Creedon has also served as principal of St Ailbe’s in Tipperary town.

Speaking after his ratification on Monday evening last, he said it was an honour and privilege to manage the team and he is looking forward to the challenge ahead. 

He succeeds Declan Carr, who stepped down from the position last month.

