07/10/2021

Tipperary's Lauren Fitzpatrick in the running for inaugural Golden Glove award

Award will acknowledge goalkeeping excellence during TG4 All-Ireland Championships

Lauren Fitzpatrick

Lauren Fitzpatrick has been nominated for her performance in Tipperary's relegation play-off against Tyrone

Goalkeepers from Fermanagh, Longford, Louth, Meath and Tipperary are in the running for the inaugural ZuCar Golden Glove award.  

The ZuCar Golden Glove will be presented to the goalkeeper who wins the popular vote at https://bit.ly/3BizyIs 

Fermanagh’s Shauna Murphy, Longford goalkeeper Riane McGrath, Louth’s Una Pearson, Meath’s TG4 All-Ireland senior championship winner Monica McGuirk and Tipperary’s Lauren Fitzpatrick are the five goalkeepers in with a chance of claiming the award from ZuCar, the LGFA’s performance partner.  

The award has been introduced to acknowledge goalkeeping excellence during the TG4 All-Ireland championships.  

Lauren Fitzpatrick has been nominated for her goalkeeping heroics in Tipperary's senior championship relegation play-off win against Tyrone. 

Voting will close at 5pm on Friday, October 15.  

Annie McCarra to join Tipperary ladies football manager Peter Creedon's backroom team

Strength and conditioning coach hails from Newcastle

