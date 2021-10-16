FBD Insurance SHC: Sarsfields stave off Clonoulty Rossmore challenge to advance

Sarsfields 2-19

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-14

Thurles Sarsfields advanced to the semi final of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship with a hard earned win over Clonoulty Rossmore at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

The Thurles men, though they did not reach top form, had enough to stave off a third quarter rally from the west champions.

Sarsfields played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half and as the game wore onwards, they made the best use of it, to open up a nine point interval lead.

They didn't have it all their own way though and while they led at the first half water break by 0-7 to 0-3, Clonoulty Rossmore had the first three scores after that break to leave the minimum between them.

However, a Pa Bourke goal in the 24th minute and some smart scores from Stephen Cahill, who hit three in the first half from midfield, left Sarsfields in a commanding position. Furthermore, a Ronan Maher penalty goal after Denis Maher was fouled left Sarsfields well in control as they built up a 2-11 to 0-8 interval lead.

Clonoulty Rossmore enjoyed a very productive third quarter with Timmy Hammersley getting four points to go along with one from his brother Conor. Sarsfields had a big scare when an injury to Padraic Maher resulted in a lengthy delay. But, he resumed play with heavy strapping on his ankle and by the second half water break the gap stood at 2-13 to 0-13.

Despite a Clonoulty Rossmore goal from a free from Jack Ryan in the 33rd minute, Sarsfields saw out the game as they bagged seven points in that last quarter including a massive sideline cut from Ronan Maher to run out eight points winners in an entertaining contest.

Sarsfields join Borris-Ileigh in the semi-final hat for the draws to be made after the weekend.