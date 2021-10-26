Carrick Davins GAA Club news

A large group of Davins supporters cheered on the club's Junior B footballers at their match against Mullinahone in Ned Hall Park in Clonmel on Sunday.

The Davins had a cracking start to the game with Conor Mackey scoring a point in the first minute before John “Spud” Murphy took the game by the scruff of the neck scoring three wonderful unanswered points between the 5th and 8th minutes.

Daragh Foley added two more points in the 9th and 15th minutes and had the Davins ahead by 0-6 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Daragh Foley, John Murphy and Conor Mackey added three more points to the scoreboard before Mulinahone added another score and with two fine individual scores by Ray Cooke and captain Aaron “Bear” O’Halloran the half time score read, Davins 0-11, Mulinahone 0-3.

Mullinahone threw the kitchen sink at the Davins defence in the second half but ably led by Stephen Cronin, the backs held firm, forcing Mulinahone to shooting from distance.

On the 44th minute, Darragh Foley put the game to bed with a goal followed by a Conor Mackey goal in the 50th minute.

John Murphy added another point to the tally with a lethal full forward line scoring 2-10 from play. All Davin scores were from open play. The final score line read Davins 2-12, Mulinahone 0-9.

This was a great performance despite a good few key players absent. It shows the strength and depth of this squad.

The Centenary committee, meanwhile, have gathered a lot of historical information and photos for the club's 2022 centenary booklet. Anyone with old photos, newspaper articles or information can contact any member of the committee. The club will make copies and return the originals.

The club has also acquired Mick Roche's 1966 Railway Cup jersey. Mick swapped his jersey with Ned Colfer of Wexford. The club thanks the McDonnell family, Sean, Niall and Kevin for acquiring the jersey and making contact through Carrick Swans and presenting the jersey to Mick's brother Tom and PJ Ryan.

Juveniles

The club's Juvenile Academy takes place on Thursdays 7pm to 8pm. It's hoped to round the year off with a Christmas party for the children if restrictions allow.

Lotto results for October 19.

Numbers drawn were 01, 07, 08,19. The jackpot wasn't won but three tickets matched three numbers winning the owners €70 each.

Sympathy

The Davins Club extends sincere condolences to Sean Nugent and his family, Kilsheelan, on the death of his wife Betty. Sean was pivotal during the negotiations of the field purchase and everyone at the club is thinking of him at this sad time.

The Davin Club also extends sympathy to the Faulkner families of Collins Park and Ard Mhuire on the death of Noel Faulkner, England and late of Ard Mhuire.