Draws made for semi-finals of Tipperary county football championships

Champions Clonmel Commercials will meet JK Brackens in the semi-final of the county senior football championship at 2pm in Boherlahan on Sunday week, November 7.

In the other semi-final Loughmore Castleiney will face Moyle Rovers at 2pm in Golden on Saturday week, November 6.

The semi-final draws for the intermediate football championship, Tom Cusack Cup (senior football championship), junior A football championship and U19 A and B football championships have also been announced.

Both intermediate games will be played at 2pm on Saturday November 6 - Fethard play Drom/Inch in Littleton while Galtee Rovers will face Grangemockler Ballyneale in Cahir.

In the Tom Cusack Cup Killenaule take on Aherlow in New Inn at 2pm on Saturday November 6, while Eire Og Annacarty Donohill and Rockwell Rovers will meet in Dundrum at 2pm on Sunday November 7.

Both senior football relegation semi-finals will be played at 12 noon on Sunday November 7. Cahir take on Arravale Rovers in Bansha while Moyne Templetuohy will play Moycarkey Borris at The Ragg.

In junior A football Ballina/Portroe face Thurles Sarsfields in Templederry at 2pm on Saturday November 6, while Sean Treacys/Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams will take on St Pat's/Carrick Swan in Clonmel at 2pm on Sunday November 7.

Ballina have been drawn against JK Brackens and Arravale Rovers will meet Clonmel Commercials in the U19 A football championship semi-finals, the dates and venues for which have yet to be announced.

In the U19 B football championship Newport play Upperchurch Drombane in Dolla at 2pm on Sunday November 7, while Cappawhite take on Mullinahone at 7.30pm in Morris Park, Thurles on Friday November 5.

Meanwhile in hurling, Burgess will play Lorrha Dorrha in the Seamus O'Riain Cup relegation final at 1.30pm on Saturday November 13 at a venue to be announced.