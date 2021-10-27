Tipperary players in action in MissQuote.ie women's basketball league

Grainne Dwyer (right) has been racking up the scores for Fr Mathews in basketball's MissQuote.ie Super League
Thurles player Grainne Dwyer has been in fine form for Cork basketball team Fr Mathews in the MissQuote.ie Super League but her team are still searching for their first win, after they suffered a 80-67 home defeat to local rivals Singleton Supervalu Brunell at the Fr Mathews Arena last Saturday, and lost to Killester by 99-93 on Monday.
Grainne Dwyer scored 15 points against Singleton Supervalu Brunell while Shannon Brady also stood out for the home side, scoring 29 points in the game.
The Tipperary woman was the top scorer for her team against Killester, scoring 38 points. They trailed 53-50 at half-time.
Meanwhile, the Tipperary Knights were beaten 73-67 by the Portlaoise Panthers in the third round of the MissQuote.ie basketball league division one last weekend. The half-time score was 28-35.
The top scorers for the Tipperary team were Lilla Szucs 23, Jessica Quirke 13 and Rosie Tobin 12.
Grainne Dwyer (right) has been racking up the scores for Fr Mathews in basketball's MissQuote.ie Super League
Clonmel AC's Moya Whelan who won a silver medal in the Munster Under 23 Cross Country Championships last Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.