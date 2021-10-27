Search

27/10/2021

Tipperary players in action in MissQuote.ie women's basketball league

Grainne Dwyer's Fr Mathews team remain without a win

Grainne Dwyer

Grainne Dwyer (right) has been racking up the scores for Fr Mathews in basketball's MissQuote.ie Super League

Thurles player Grainne Dwyer has been in fine form for Cork basketball team Fr Mathews in the MissQuote.ie Super League but her team are still searching for their first win, after they suffered a 80-67 home defeat to local rivals Singleton Supervalu Brunell at the Fr Mathews Arena last Saturday, and lost to Killester by 99-93 on Monday.

Grainne Dwyer scored 15 points against Singleton Supervalu Brunell while Shannon Brady also stood out for the home side, scoring 29 points in the game.

The Tipperary woman was the top scorer for her team against Killester, scoring 38 points. They trailed 53-50 at half-time.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary Knights were beaten 73-67 by the Portlaoise Panthers in the third round of the MissQuote.ie basketball league division one last weekend. The half-time score was 28-35.

The top scorers for the Tipperary team were Lilla Szucs 23, Jessica Quirke 13 and Rosie Tobin 12. 

Draws made for semi-finals of Tipperary county football championships

Holders Clonmel Commercials face JK Brackens while Loughmore Castleiney will meet Moyle Rovers

