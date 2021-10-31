Tipperary player called up to Irish senior women's basketball squad

Thurles player Grainne Dwyer is included in the Irish senior women's basketball squad for next month's EuroBasket qualifiers
Tipperary's Grainne Dwyer is included in the Irish senior women’s basketball extended 17-person squad for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers.
The Fr Mathews (Cork) player, who's from Thurles, is joined in the squad by four uncapped players.
Ulster University’s Abigail Rafferty and WIT Waterford Wildcats player Kate Hickey both represented Ireland at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers in Hungary during the summer.
Trinity Meteors player Sarah Kenny has also previously been capped at underage level. There is also a first call-up for Maura Fitzpatrick, with the Connecticut native currently playing for Gloucester City Queens in the WBBL.
Ireland will play their opening qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday, November 11, followed by the Czech Republic on November 14 at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.
Ireland are in group one of the qualifying tournament, which also contains Belarus, who they will face in the second FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers window in November 2022.
Thurles player Grainne Dwyer is included in the Irish senior women's basketball squad for next month's EuroBasket qualifiers
Bubbles O'Dwyer rises above Richie Gunne to gather possession when Killenaule beat St Mary's in the Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-final. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.