Tipperary stud included on the Irish Stallion Trail in January

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM) Irish Stallion Trail will take place on Friday January 14 and Saturday January 15, 2022.

Over 20 stallion farms, including Coolmore Stud near Fethard, are set to participate in the trail, which is now in its eighth year.

Having gone virtual in 2021, the trail returns to its usual format in January and will offer breeders, racing professionals and racing fans the opportunity to view some of the world’s leading Flat and National Hunt stallions at Ireland’s outstanding thoroughbred breeding facilities.

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is a completely free event. Visitors are simply asked to register for the studs they intend to visit via the ITM website. Registrations will open in mid-November.

Visitors are then free to visit their chosen studs at the time of their choosing within the studs' advertised opening hours.

Please note that due to demand, it is mandatory to register for a specific date and time slot in order to visit Coolmore Stud.



The dates and format of the trail may still be subject to change.

For further information, visit www.itm.ie/Breeding/ITM-Irish-Stallion-Trail.

Further studs wishing to participate in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2022 can contact Alex Cairns at acairns@itm.ie or +353(0)87 791 5690.