Mullaney to continue as Tipperary boss for next year

Bill Mullaney will remain as Tipperary senior camogie manager for the 2022 season after falling just short against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final last year.
Tipperary camogie have confirmed that Mullaney will be at the helm for a fifth successive season and has been responsible in part for the senior team competing with the likes of Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny in recent years.
In his time as manager, Mullaney and his team have come very close in big matches, and this year, they lost out to Kilkenny in the league semi-final, and Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final but there is a sense that the team has more in them and the continuity will be welcomed in the camp.
The Ballinahinch man has been at the helm since 2018 and has overseen incremental progress with the team becoming a solid top four team, but have yet to make the breakthrough to an All-Ireland final.
In 2016 while on a tour with his Maori All-Black team, Sean Wainiu took some time out to share in a little puck about with High School students in Thomond Park in Limerick.
County Bord na nÓg chairman Tommy Landers presents the 2021 County U17 B trophy to Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams captain Diarmuid Kinnane. Pic: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.