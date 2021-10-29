Work has commenced on new astroturf pitch for west Tipperary GAA club

Work has recently commenced on the Bansha GAA Club’s Astroturf pitch.
ASTROTURF PITCH
This will be a valuable addition to the club’s facilities.The club would like to thank everyone who promote and support the various fundraisers that make this development possible.
These include special fundraising events and also regular fundraisers such as the club lotto, club draw and Tipperary GAA clubs draw.
