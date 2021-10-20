Big lotto win in west Tipperary - Congrats to one of our 'Owen'

Winners all the way

Heartiest congratulations to Owen Doody, Ayle on being the lucky winner of the Cappa Lotto which came to €9,500, hope you enjoy every bit of it Owen.

Congratulations to John O’Neill (Fox) on winning €3,000 with his dog in Limerick last week. They get faster by the week Fox.

West Champions

Congratulations to the u15 hurlers who one the first ever west u15A hurling final on Thursday last. Beating Cashel in a great game now they go back training again ready for a county Semi Final.

Best of luck lads!!

Sincere Sympathy

Sympathy to the family of Denis Bergin, Upper Glassdrum, who died peacefully at his home, sadly missed by his sister Mary, Greenfields, Tom, USA, nieces, nephews and extended family.

After Mass in Cappawhite his remains were interred at the local cemetery. May his dear soul Rest In Peace.

Sean is 18

Birthday greetings for Sean Cleary, Gurtdrum, son of Lar and Kathleen, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday last in Coughlans, Oct 15.

Sean, may you have health to enjoy many more.

World Mission Month

World Mission Month supports the needs of young dioceses. The need may be a motorbike so that the priest can go celebrate Mass in a remote village. It can help to build halls, schools, clinics, churches, etc. Please support the missions and you will rewarded.

Birthday greetings

Birthday greetings were in order last Sunday for Ina Keyes, Clonmel on the celebration of her birthday, by going to The Chaser, Pallasgreen, for her lunch with her family in Teach Bawn.

Altar servers

New members from 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes are invited. Attracta White 087-1347767 or Seamus Lennon 087-2771843.