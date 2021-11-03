Tipperary Soccer: Premier League survival now unlikely as Cahir Park lose again

Cahir Park 1 Two Mile Borris 2

Cahir Park find themselves in serious relegation trouble after going down to a 2-1 defeat against Two Mile Borris on Sunday morning at home, a result that leaves them with a steep uphill battle to climb away from trouble by the end of the season.

The game was played in very poor weather conditions but both sides tried hard and created chances early in the game.

The home side probably had the better of these early chances but as has been a problem since the start of the current campaign they were let down by their lack of clinical finishing. And this haunted them again in the 32nd minute when a Borris attack found the ball at the feet of Martin Darmody and he let fly from outside the box to score the crucial opening goal.

Five minutes before the break the visitors doubled their advantage when they were awarded a free kick outside the area and Micheal Foley’s strike gave the home ‘keeper absolutely no chance.

Carrying a two-goal lead into the break, Borris were unlucky to see an effort cannon back off the crossbar early in the second period, which would have made the half a lot more comfortable for them.

The hosts tried their best to get back into the game and pulled a goal back ten minutes in when Willie Dunne emulated Foley’s earlier strike by firing a free kick to the net to halve the deficit.

After that the Park dominated the possession and the chances, but a combination of poor finishing and last-ditch defending by the visitors managed to keep the Borris goal intact and they collected three precious points to propel themselves well away from the relegation battle.