Tipperary Soccer: Neil fires in four as Killenaule get roasted at Halloween

Suirside 9 – 0 Killenaule Rovers

Suirside took advantage of their near rivals playing cup football last weekend to move to the top of Division Three with an emphatic victory over bottom of the table Killenaule Rovers.

Conditions were tough, with very poor weather at the start of the game, but this didn’t dampen the home side’s enthusiasm for their task and they took the lead on the quarter hour mark with a well-taken goal by Neil Casey, the first of four in a man of the match performance.

Casey added a second five minutes later when he dived full length to head home a David Recontre cross. And minutes after that the dominant home side added a third when Jason Coffey struck the bottom corner of the net from all of 25 yards.

It was all too much for the visitors and they coughed up two more before the break, with Neil Casey completing his hat-trick before Paul Kennedy got on the scoresheet with an audacious lob minutes before the break.

Any chance there might have been of a comeback of sorts from Killenaule was snuffed out five minutes into the second period when Casey added his fourth, and just before the hour mark David Recontre got his own name on the scoresheet with a deserved goal after he cheekily lobbed the ‘keeper from the edge of the area.

Kennedy added his second shortly after and Ciaran O’Loughlin wrapped up the scoring twenty minutes from time in a thoroughly dominant home performance.

Tipperary Town 1 – 4 Bansha Celtic

A brace from Bansha Celtic’s James Scanlon in the first half and then an own goal before half-time saw the Bansha side get the better of their near neighbours in Tipperary town in this Third Division game on Sunday morning.

A change in weather conditions and personnel at half-time brought an improvement until Tipp conceded against the run of play on the hour mark, as a result of a bit of individual brilliance from Ephraim.

The home side battled hard and got a consolation later on from Jamie Malone, but it made no difference to the destination of the points at the final whistle.