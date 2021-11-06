Absorbing Tipperary county hurling championship has served up top drawer games

It has been an engrossing county championship thus far so it was no surprise that the semi-finals would serve up quality fare. Slimline margins were the order on both days, as Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore edged through to set up a repeat of the 2014 decider, the last all-mid affair.

Sarsfields went in as favourites and lived up to the billing - but only just, after a thorough examination by the reigning champs Kiladangan. A game of real quality sparkled from the beginning and careered down to a gripping finale, where the Blues had the last say with a brace of injury-time winners.

This was a true acid test for Sarsfields because it was a new experience. In other games they’d won from the front, hitting the opposition with a flurry of blows early on and living off the gains thereafter. This time, however, they were the ones on the receiving end, having to cope with an early deficit and come from behind to rescue the day.

Kiladangan began sprightly, with Paul Flynn landing a pair of instant points before Sarsfields wrestled control and eventually got to the water break four-up.

The second quarter, however, belonged to Kiladangan, who outscored their opponents by 2-5 to 0-3 in that period. Bryan McLoughney set the trend with the opening goal, a grab and smash effort as he fielded a high delivery and planted the shot into the roof of the net. He followed with a point and Kiladangan were about to enjoy their best spell of the game.

The second goal came three minutes from half-time when Dan O’Meara for once out-wrestled Paudie Maher and set up the opening for Billy Seymour to beat Paddy McCormack. The north side went in four-up after playing with the wind. But for Paudie Maher’s endless endeavours the situation might have been bleaker for the Thurles side.

How would Sarsfields respond to the challenge? Very well, as it happened. Kiladangan needed to hold the lead for a spell to really test the mettle of the favourites but unfortunately the deficit was quickly wiped out and the game delicately poised for a tense finish.

Immediately on resuming a long booming delivery from Ronan Maher dropped into the goal area (a Sarsfields’ tactic all day) and when it broke Conor Stakelum pounced to put it under the body of Barry Hogan. When the second water break arrived, the sides were level.

Significantly, Sarsfields were never again led. Joe Gallagher cancelled an Aidan McCormack free but then we saw some big plays from the Blues. Ronan Maher made a monster catch before landing a point from distance; he’d missed a number of chances earlier. Another long delivery into the Kiladangan “kitchen” saw Paddy Creedon win possession and point when a goal would have surely killed the contest.

To their credit Kiladangan didn’t go quietly. Bryan McLoughney pointed a free and then Paul Flynn levelled matters in the final minute of normal time. Seconds later Aidan McCormack had Sarsfields back in front and Flynn had another chance to level matters but this time the shot drifted wide. The encore came from Paddy Creedon, who coolly landed the insurance point from outfield and near the sideline. That was it, the champions out and their heirs apparent through to the final.

Above all this was a marvellous hurling contest between two well-matched sides. On balance Sarsfields deserved to shade it. They had eight separate scorers against Kiladangan’s five, a scoring spread that always makes them difficult to pin down. Besides, Sarsfields’ fourteen wides against eight for Kiladangan is further evidence of the winners’ greater capacity. Sarsfields had twenty scores against Kiladangan’s sixteen, so by any metric that you care to reference the winners just about shaded matters.

Paudie Maher was once again colossal at the heart of the defence and Ronan saved his best for the crunch final quarter of the contest. They’ve a lot of new personnel in the defence this season and apart from the odd few shaky moments they mostly held very firm, conceding just six points from play in the second half. Mickey Cahill worked himself to a standstill at midfield before being replaced; Stephen Cahill too was ever busy.

Their attack also has newness this season. Paddy Creedon was outstanding, his five points from play representing a massive contribution to this win. Conor Stakelum hit 1-2 and all the starting forwards got on the score sheet. Denis Maher at fourteen is something of a target man. Billy McCarthy’s introduction late in the action was warmly applauded.

Kiladangan were very critical of the referee afterwards. They had little reason. John McCormack contributed admirably to a fine game. If a few marginal decisions went against the north side, then Sarsfields had grounds for claiming a free in the lead up to Kiladangan’s second goal. The swings and roundabouts of a finely balanced game. Besides, Kiladangan would do well to remember that they got a major refereeing break to win last year’s final.

The outgoing champions didn’t bow out tamely. Ccaptain David Sweeney was a doubt in advance and even though he started he lasted for just the opening quarter, which was a blow to their prospects. Their attacking end over depended on players like Paul Flynn and Bryan McLoughney for scores, with Billy Seymour and others struggling to match the promise of the past few years.

The weather took a turn for the second semi on Sunday and the hurling quality suffered accordingly. Nonetheless, once again we witnessed a cracking contest, one that featured a remarkable comeback by Loughmore Castleiney to oust Borris-Ileigh.

Borris-Ileigh had to do major team surgery in advance, with Kevin Maher suspended and Ciaran Cowan and Sean McCormack injured. Their resources were further stretched when Cowan’s replacement, Paddy Stapleton, was forced off early on. His replacement, Tommy Ryan, had also to be called ashore before the end.

Such rejigging had to be unsettling, though Loughmore too had to adjust to the loss of Brian McGrath, arguably their best player in the championship up to that point.

The pattern of the match is pretty easily summarised. Borris-Ileigh had all the early dash and drive but couldn’t stay the course, as Loughmore eventually wore them down and finished off in style in the final quarter.

An early goal for Borris-Ileigh set the initial pattern. James Devaney won possession out in the right corner and cut inside with a deft sidestep before releasing a powerful shot to the net. It was a smashing goal.

Conor Kenny was winning the aerial battle in attack and by the water break Borris led 1-4 to 0-2. The margin was still five at the break, John McGrath’s frees keeping Loughmore in touch against the more impressive north side.

Gradually, however, the worm began to turn. Loughmore were looking sluggish early on but they dug in, grappling and grafting in typical fashion. The third quarter was even enough but Loughmore attrition was beginning to tell. The mid side dominated the final quarter, winning the scoring contest by 1-6 to 0-2, both of those Borris points coming in injury time.

By then Loughmore had taken control. They missed a few goal opportunities that would have finished the game off earlier but the momentum was by now very much theirs. John McGrath led the charge. He was everywhere now, directing play and giving a free-taking masterclass.

Two minutes from the end he was central to Loughmore’s goal. First, he found Ciaran McGrath in behind the defence with a delivery from outfield. The forward was duly upended near goal and McGrath dispatched the penalty to the corner with power and precision. Two late points for Borris gave the illusion of a response but there was no doubting Loughmore’s superiority by the end of this contest.

In many ways it was trademark Loughmore, a performance based on old style qualities such as hard work and perseverance. John McGrath was king of the show, hitting 1-12 of their 1-18 total. Otherwise, it was their togetherness and evenness that carried the day more than individual highlights.

For Borris the battle was brave but ultimately their losses took a toll. Kieran Maher was their third player to see red in recent games and when you factor in injuries it was all too much of a draw on resources. Eddie Ryan was a real find this year and James Devaney showed glimpses early on of the exciting hurler he promised to become when springing on the scene two years ago. Dan McCormack was quieter than usual this time.

The final is on Sunday week, when we’ll at last be able to see some Seamus O’Riain action with the meeting of Killenaule and Templederry being part of the double bill.

I’ve rarely heard so much public annoyance with the fixture makers as in recent weeks, where there appeared to be a policy of ensuring fans saw as few games as possible. Last week’s fixture schedule was an insult to the genuine fans, with no obvious attempt at accommodating a desire to see several games.

Finally, I was delighted to see Arravale Rovers survive intermediate relegation, not because of any ill-will towards Moyle Rovers, but rather a sense of justice for the Tipp town lads.

A refereeing error on their penalty shootout against Ballybacon surely should have meant a re-fixture of that game.

The stakes are too high for such injustices to be let pass. In any case penalty shootouts should never be used in the relegation process.