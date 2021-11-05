Tipperary Schoolgirls Soccer: Cahir Park overcome Clonmel Town in thriller

Cahir Park Girls U14s Team are U14 Tipperary Cup Champions! Pictured with coaches Linda Sullivan, Paul Darcy and Jo Jo Darcy last Saturday
Schoolboys/Girls - Big Congratulations to Cahir Park U14 Girls who had a great win defeating Clonmel Town in the Tipperary Cup Final last Saturday.
Newhill, Two Mile Borris was the venue and what an unbelievable final it turned out to be and testament to the hard work put in by everyone and seen by the epic battle that took place.
From kick off on a lovely day the girls on both sides were in flying form. There was nothing between them and this was evident throughout the game.
Eire Grace broke through the Clonmel defence to put Cahir ahead and Clonmel Town’s persistence paid off when the equaliser came forcing the game into extra-time.
Tired bodies were back on the pitch and again there was nothing separating the teams which forced us to a penalty shootout. This fantastic group of girls stood up to the final task of the day in the shootout. A special mention must go to Lucy Caplice between the posts, she saved three penalties before Sienna Ferris calmly stepped up to score the final penalty to make us cChampions.
Captain Zoë Conway accepted the cup on behalf of her team mates and was also awarded Player of the Match.
Thanks to a great Clonmel Town team for the fantastic game, to Borris St. Kevin’s for the super facilities and our girls and parents, the unsung heroes for their support and hard work.
