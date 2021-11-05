Tipperary tennis club with Wimbledon history still producing stars

Lena Rice the only female player from Ireland ever to win a singles title at Wimbledon.
NEW INN TENNIS CLUB
New Inn Tennis Club are proud to acknowledge and congratulate one of its stalwart members; Eileen Hally on her selection to represent Munster in the Senior Interprovincials held in Belfast recently.
The club will hold its annual Lena Rice Tournament from Monday November 1 to Sunday November 7 (inclusive).
This year brings the highest number of entries from surrounding clubs, many thanks to Larkspur and Kilfeacle for the use of their courts.
FOOTNOTE: Helena Bertha Grace "Lena" Rice was an Irish tennis player who won the singles title at the 1890 Wimbledon Championships. She is to date the only female player from Ireland ever to win a singles title at Wimbledon.
