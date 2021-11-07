Clonmel Commercials reach another Tipperary county senior football championship final

Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10

Clonmel Commercials' bid for a third successive county senior football championship remains on course after they survived a stiff, searching test of their credentials in this afternoon's semi-final at Boherlahan.

It's hard to believe that 21 points separated these sides when they met in the final two years ago. That day JK Brackens were completely outplayed but on this occasion they pushed their more fancied opponents every inch of the way in a tough, bruising encounter.

The mid team worked overtime from start to finish, pressing Commercials high and hard to leave them in with a shout of forcing extra-time, or even causing a massive upset, until the final minutes.

Commercials looked home and dry when they scored their second goal six minutes from the end of normal time, Padraic Looram and Kevin Fahey involved in the build-up before Sean O'Connor applied the finishing touch.

With six points now the difference, most onlookers thought that was that but someone forgot to tell a stubborn JK Brackens outfit; in next to no time they were back in the game courtesy of a bizarre goal. Quick-thinking substitute Shane Doyle lobbed goalie Michael O'Reilly when he spotted him well off his line, after Commercials' Jack Kennedy had miscued a pass in his direction, moments before the Commercials player was helped off the pitch injured.

Commercials, however, held their nerve in a tense finale. Conal Kennedy sealed the win with the last score of the afternoon in the final minute of normal time. Brackens kicked two wides in the seven minutes of additional time but they never looked like breaching a resolute Clonmel defence for the second goal they needed to once again revive their challenge.

This intense affair might well have been a blessing in disguise for Commercials in advance of another battle they're certain to face when they meet Loughmore Castleiney in the final in a fortnight's time, in what will be a repeat of last year's decider. It may be a well-worn cliche but they'll really need to improve if they're to wrap up a three-in-a-row for the first time since 1967.

They were frequently jolted out of their fluent, elegant rhythm by a tough tackling Brackens team, but they'll be pleased to have passed what was as much an examination of their character as much as their footballing ability.

Seamus Kennedy and Conal Kennedy ran the show around the middle of the field. Kevin Fahey made his presence felt in defence as well as attack, with defender Liam Ryan also to the fore.

Their attack played in fits and starts, with goalscorer Sean O'Connor the pick of the bunch.

Commercials led by 1-7 to 0-6 at the conclusion of a first half during which their passing was often uncharacteristically sloppy. The teams were level three times in the opening 12 minutes. Seamus Kennedy from distance, Sean O'Connor (free) and Aldo Matassa had the Commercials points. Meanwhile, three points from Jack Kennedy (two from frees, the second of which in the sixth minute put them ahead for the only time) underpinned JK Brackens' strong start.

Another Sean O'Connor free in the 13th minute gave Commercials a lead they never relinquished, and when Colman Kennedy found the target a minute later it was the first time that two points had separated the teams (0-5 to 0-3).

Commercials remained in the ascendancy when play resumed after the water break. A lightning-fast move involving Jack Kennedy, Sean O'Connor and Michael Quinlivan ended with Kevin Fahey scoring their first goal in the 22nd minute.

That put them five points in front, but anyone who thought the goal would knock the stuffing out of Brackens was mistaken. Great work by Tom Murphy to dispossess Jack Kennedy paved the way for Dean McEnroe's point, and when Conor Cadell followed up with a mighty point just one score (1-5 to 0-5) separated the teams.

After another Sean O'Connor free extended Commercials' lead, they had Jack Kennedy sin-binned in the closing moments of the half. But Brackens failed to press home their numerical advantage, with the sides trading points (Michael Murphy for Commercials, Jack Kennedy from a free for Brackens) before the interval.

What had been an entertaining game in the first period had much more to offer in the second half. Sean O'Connor had a point for Commercials within a minute of the restart to put them five clear, but again Brackens responded. Jack Kennedy kicked a point when they built patiently from the back through Lorcan Egan and Tom Murphy, with Kennedy then making it 1-8 to 0-8 from a free in the 38th minute.

That was before Michael Quinlivan's lob struck the crossbar, while at the opposite end Clonmel 'keeper Michael O'Reilly needed to be alert to intercept a Cathal Scully pass that was aimed towards David O'Shea in front of goal.

Brackens threatened again through Conor Cadell but he couldn't get a shot on goal away, thanks to the sterling work of the Commercials rearguard, and the mid team had to make do with another Jack Kennedy point from a free.

A converted free by Commercials' Jack Kennedy made it 1-9 to 0-9 at the second water break, before Brackens' Jack Kennedy (free) and Padraic Looram swapped further scores to maintain the one-goal advantage.

Brackens gave it everything, including that late surge that briefly set the cat among the pigeons. They had outstanding performances from Lorcan Egan, Jack Kennedy, Paddy Cadell, Cathal Scully and David O'Shea. Had they been playing against less durable opponents, they could well have been preparing for an all mid final against Loughmore.

Clonmel Commercials: Michael O'Reilly, Ciaran Cannon, Liam Ryan, Jamie Ahearne, Padraic Looram (0-1), Kevin Fahey (1-1), Michael Murphy, Conal Kennedy (0-1), Seamus Kennedy (0-1), Jack Kennedy (0-1 free), Michael Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy (0-1), Aldo Matassa (0-1), Sean O'Connor (1-4, 0-3 frees), Ross Peters.

Substitutes: Eoin McCarthy for Michael Murphy, Peter McGarry for Aldo Matassa (both 33 minutes), Ian Fahey for Jack Kennedy (57 minutes).

JK Brackens: Kuba Beben, Tom Murphy, Lorcan Egan, Martin Delaney, David O'Shea, Neil Quinlan, Jordan Moloney, Paddy Cadell, Eanna McBride, Shane Bourke, Cathal Scully, Adrian Bourke, Conor Cadell (0-1), Jack Kennedy (0-8, 6 frees), Dean McEnroe (0-1).

Substitutes: Shane Doyle (1-0) for Adrian Bourke (38 minutes), Shane Scully for Shane Bourke (53 minutes), Lorcan Roche for Eanna McBride (58 minutes), Lyndon Fairbrother for David O'Shea (59 minutes).

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne Templetuohy).