Tipperary FAI Open draw tickets for Peake, Clonmel Town, St Michael's

ST NICHOLAS 0 PEAKE VILLA 4

Second Division side St Nicholas welcomed their Premier League opponents Peake Villa to Solohead on Sunday afternoon hoping to pull off a giant killing feat, but a dominant first half display by the Thurles side ensured that they would be in the hat next week for the Open draw phase of the competition.

The home side put up a spirited fight however and more than matched their more illustrious opponents throughout the first quarter of the game. However just before the half hour mark all of their good work early on was undone when a defensive error allowed the visitors to steal the ball and put Ronan Maguire in for a tap in that opened the scoring.

Seven minutes later Darragh Byrne doubled his sides advantage as the Thurles side smelled blood, and five minutes before the break they as good as put the outcome to bed when Maguire smashed a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give his side a three goal load at the break.

That didn’t deter the home side however and they fought bravely throughout the second period. In the 60th minute they forced a great save from the Villa keeper after Aaron Ryan Shiner fired in a powerful effort.

And ten minutes later Eoin O’Riordan rattled the crossbar as the Saint tried to get back into the tie. But fifteen minutes from the end the visitors showed their clinical side when they added a fourth goal through Frank McKevitt to ensure there would be no fairytale ending for St Nicholas.

CLONMEL TOWN 2 TWO-MILE-BORRIS 0

Clonmel Town welcomed Two-Mile Borris to the Complex on Sunday afternoon for an eagerly awaited FAI clash after their recent league encounter was decided by the narrowest of margins.

In typical cup fashion this game followed the same pattern as both sides enjoyed periods of dominance without creating any clear-cut chances. On the stroke of half time the first big chance of the game fell to Town’s Rhys O’Regan as some clever footwork saw him bearing down on goal with only the keeper to beat but he lashed wildly and the ball flew over the crossbar to the away sides relief.

The second period began in a similar vein with both sides working hard but with chances at a premium until some great play from the impressive Jamie Lee released Martin Darmody who in turn set Micheal Foley through on goal only for Evan Comerford to come to Town’s rescue.

In truth this was a gilt-edged chance for the away side and nobody could have argued had they taken the lead.

However, it seemed to awaken the home side and the introduction of Craig Guiry turned the game on its head as his brilliant cross found Evan McGuire who volleyed home brilliantly to continue his goalscoring run and put the hosts in front.

Before the away side could regroup the excellent Adrian Cleere headed home a second to kill the contest.

Town will look forward to the draw for the next round and will be keen to get some absent players back into the fold.

ST MICHAEL'S 7 CASHEL TOWN 0

St Michael’s put in a stellar performance her to hammer fellow Premier League side Cashel Town and advance to the Open Draw phase of this years FAI Junior Cup.

They were at it right from the start and had early chances through Jimmy Carr and Rhys Byron to take the lead before they eventually opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when David Slattery rose highest to head home a John O’Brien cross.

After that the visiting team seemed to collapse as the home side took complete control and they added a second just after the half hour mark when Ed O’Dwyer side-footed to the net after some good work on the wing by Jimmy Carr.

O’Dwyer got his second two minutes later when he turned in a Kenny Cunningham cross, before Slattery made it four finishing off a good passing move, to put the tie to bed before the break.

The visitors tried hard to get back into the game in the early part of the second period but rarely showed that they had the guile to make the home side any more than nervous as the home defence repelled any chances of Town scoring.

Saints went five up in the 72nd minute when a defender turned a cross into his own net, and Carr added a sixth ten minutes from time after John O’Brien had done well to intercept a ball out of the Cashel back line.

Paul Breen finished the scoring on the day with a header two minutes from time to complete a very good home performance.

In form like this St Michael’s will fear no one.