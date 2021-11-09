Treasure trove of prizes on offer at one Tipperary golf club this winter

Former captain Ernie Makim is the 2021 Golfer of the Year at Slievenamon Golf Club.
Golf Presentations
The 2021 Summer Golf Season at Slievenamon formally came to a close on 31 October as Captain Sean Aylward and former Captain Robert Phelan made a series of presentations of prizes to our most accomplished golfers.
Monthly Medal Winners in 2021
Brian Healy - July 2020
Paul Wynne - August 2020
David Cairns - September 2020
Ciaran O’Meara - October 2020
Golfer of the Year for 2020 - Ciaran O’Meara
Monthly Medal winners in 2021
Ciaran O’Meara - June 2021
Ernie Makim - July 2021
Ciaran Bolton - August 2021
Damien Leen - September 2021
Hole in One Golfers
Ciaran O’Meara - 19 June 2021
Pat Brett - 23 July 2021
Golfer of the Year 2021
Ernie Makim
Turkey and Ham competitions on the menu
As Slievenamon has begun the transition for our winter season, the Men's Turkey and Ham Competition has now kicked off, with competitiors' respective partners happy to wave them off to the golf course in the hope of an extra loaded Christmas feast this year.
Joe O'Donoghue took first place in the first round of the competition on 35 points, with Joe Corbett taking second on 32 points and own O'Sullivan taking third on 31 points.
There is a veritable treasure trove of prizes on offer this year so interest in the competition is especially keen.
Paula is in hot form of late
Meanwhile the Ladies continue to turn out in force for the Sunday/Tuesday 12 Hole Stableford Competition. This week, Paula Spillane secured first place on 27 points, with Patricia Whooley in 2nd place on 23 points and Josephine Wholley in 3rd on 22 points.
Win for Ellen
In the Ladies Thursday 12 Hole Stableford Competition, Ellen O'Connor took first place on 24 points, with Marian Power in second on 21 points and Anne Murphy in 3rd on 19 points.
Annual General Meetings
Both the Ladies and Gents Committees are now readying themselves for their AGMs in December. There is a tinge of sadness at the fact that Sean Aylward and Teresa O'Brien are coming near to the end of their tenure as Captains. They have both excelled this year in what were at times very trying circumstances but no doubt are looking forward to a more relaxing time next year. They have certainly earned the right to rest on their laurels!
