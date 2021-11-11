Tipperary Community Games: Powerstown swimmers are once again best overall

Results of Community Games County Swimming in Thurles Pool on Sunday October 31.
Well done to all competitors that participated in Community Games county swimming finals.
Congratulations to all winners who will represent Tipperary at the national finals in UL on Saturday, November 27. We wish them the very best of luck.
The cross country national finals will take place the same day. The results of the county cross country will be published next week.
Boys U10 Backstroke 1 Brendan Cummins, Moycarkey Borris.
Girls U10 Backstroke 1 Maisie Coffey Jones, Newport.
Boys U12 Backstroke 1 Dayle O’Dwyer, Moycarkey Borris. 2 Conor Mahony, Thurles.
Girls U12 Backstroke 1 Lauren Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh 2 Mary Cummins, Moycarkey Borris
Boys U14 Backstroke 1 Lucas Kinnane, Powerstown Lisronagh 2 Conor Hayes, New Inn-Knockgraffon
Girls U14 Backstroke 1 Kiera Devitt, 2 Eliza Gleeson, both Tipperary Town, 3 Leah Delahunty, Moyne
Boys U16 Backstroke 1 Tadhg Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh. 2 Enda Wickham, Holycross- Ballycahill.
Girls U16 Backstroke 1 Yenna Hayes, Powerstown-Lisronagh 2 Eibhlis Bartley, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 3 Uljana Carlova, Cashel Rosegreen.
Young Jerry Moynihan representing Ss Peter & Paul's won the gold medal in the Under 10 freestyle event at the Tipperary Community Games finals.
Boys U10 Freestyle 1 Jerry Moynihan, Ss Peter and Paul’s. 2 Eoin Reddy, Newport, 3 Cian Trehy Powerstown-Lisronagh.
Girls U10 Freestyle 1 Erin Delahunty, Moyne, 2 Roisin Norton, Ballingarry, 3 Aoibheann Rice, Ballingarry
Boys U12 Freestyle. 1 Adam Kaczynsk, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Girls U12 Freestyle 1 Roisin Ryan, Holycross-Ballycahill. 2 Vladislava Kurinna, Thurles.
Boys U14 Freestyle 1 Garry Hanrahan, Cahir, 2 Ian Fogarty, 3 Michael Fisher, both Thurles.
Girls U14 Freestyle 1 Eimear Duggan, Holycross, 2 Amy O’Keeffe, 3 Elaine Moynihan both Ss Peter and Paul’s Clonmel.
Boys U16 Freestyle 1 Hugo Cambeses, Thurles, 2 Killian Whelan, Powerstown, 3 Gerard Duggan, Holycross-Ballycahill.
Girls U16 Freestyle 1 Anna Movchan, 2 Eadaoin Bonner, both Cashel. Rosegreen, 3 Leigha Fogarty, Thurles.
Boys U12 Breaststroke 1 Kevin Reddy, Newport, 2 Toby Hayes, Powerstown, 3 Ethan Handrahan, Cahir.
Girls U12 Breaststroke 1 Sarah Whelan 2 Iza Koselska, both Powerstown, Sarah Stafford, New Inn.
Boys U14 Breaststroke 1 Gerard Adler, Cahir, 2 Sean Carrig, Newport, Sean Trehy, Powerstown.
Girls U14 Breaststroke 1 Anna Hickman, Thurles, 2 Lily Murphy, Fethard, 3 Evelyn Fahey, Holycross.
Boys U14 Butterfly 1 Eneko Cambeses, Thurles, 2 Ahmed Aydi, Tipperary Town.
Boys U16 Butterfly 1 Sean Hayes, New Inn-Knockgraffon, 2 Tadhg Quinn, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Girls U16 Butterfly 1 Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Eimear Barry, Moycarkey Borris.
POWERSTOWN RETAIN EIMEAR HAYES CUP
Powerstown Lisronagh retained the Eimear Hayes Perpetual Cup for the best overall area.
