David v Goliath tie as young Tipp minnows play Dublin giants

After wins on the road away to Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, Cullen/Lattin under 17 side head for Dublin on Sunday to take on Cherry Orchard.
A soccer scoreline to watch out for next weekend is the one between crack Dublin side Cherry Orchard who will host Cullen/Lattin from Tipperary in the FAI Under 17 Cup third round.
After magnificent victories already on the road against Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, the west Tipperary boys will be really up against it in Ballyfermot, Cherry Orchard being one of the top nurseries for underage soccer in the country.
We wish them the best of luck in their endeavours.
TSDL WEEKEND SOCCER FIXTURES
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Coady
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Moyglass United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cashel Town v Galbally United, 2.30pm N Coughlan
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane.
Sunday, November 14
FAI Under 17 Youths Cup 3rd Round
Cherry Orchard v Cullen Lattin, 2pm
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round
Wilderness Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy
St Michael’s B v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Keane
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Lyons
Powerstown v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am E Ryan
St Michael’s v Dualla, 11:30am G Ward
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
St Nicholas v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town B, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clerihan v Moyglass United, 11:30am J Lyons
Suirside v Tipperary Town, 11:30am N Coughlan
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan
