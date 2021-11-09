Search

09/11/2021

David v Goliath tie as young Tipp minnows play Dublin giants

David v Goliath youths tie as Tipp minnows head for Dublin

After wins on the road away to Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, Cullen/Lattin under 17 side head for Dublin on Sunday to take on Cherry Orchard.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

A soccer scoreline to watch out for next weekend is the one between crack Dublin side Cherry Orchard who will host Cullen/Lattin from Tipperary in the FAI Under 17 Cup third round.

After magnificent victories already on the road against Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, the west Tipperary boys will be really up against it in Ballyfermot, Cherry Orchard being one of the top nurseries for underage soccer in the country.

We wish them the best of luck in their endeavours.

TSDL WEEKEND SOCCER FIXTURES

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Coady
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Moyglass United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm M Jordan

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cashel Town v Galbally United, 2.30pm N Coughlan

TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane.

Sunday, November 14

FAI Under 17 Youths Cup 3rd Round
Cherry Orchard v Cullen Lattin, 2pm

Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round
Wilderness Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy
St Michael’s B v Glengoole United, 2:30pm P Keane
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Lyons
Powerstown v Two Mile Borris, 11:30am E Ryan
St Michael’s v Dualla, 11:30am G Ward
Cullen Lattin v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm E Ryan
St Nicholas v Old Bridge, 2:30pm M Coady

Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town B, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clerihan v Moyglass United, 11:30am J Lyons
Suirside v Tipperary Town, 11:30am N Coughlan
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Tipperary FAI Open draw tickets for Peake, Clonmel Town, St Michael's

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media