Galtee Rovers crowned Tipperary intermediate Ladies Football champions

CAMIDA INTERMEDIATE COUNTY FINAL

GALTEE ROVERS 8-8 ARDFINNAN 2-10

Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s Ladies will be playing in the senior ranks in 2022 for the first time in their history as a result of their victory over Ardfinnan in the Camida intermediate county final played in Lattin on Sunday last.

The realisation of the club’s ambition to play at senior made for a very emotional presentation speech by the outgoing Tipperary Ladies Football chairperson Lar Roche, a proud Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s man. Captain Edith Carroll backed this up, outlining how the club had risen from the junior D ranks in the past ten years to now playing senior and she praised all those working behind the scenes in the club during that period, and expressed her gratitude to them.

From the outset Galtee Rovers laid down their marker and by the first water break had raced into a 3-2 to Ardfinnan’s 0-2 lead. Ardfinnan opened the scoring for the day with a point from Cathy Ryan in the first 30 seconds but this was the only time that they would take the lead. Galtees were quick to respond with a point from Alison Lonergan and went ahead with a point from Katelyn O’Dwyer. A fourth minute goal from Fiona Tuohy opened up the Ardfinnan defence. Laura Dillon pulled one back but a brace of goals one each from Alison Lonergan and Edith Carroll put Galtees into a 9- point lead by that first water break.

After the break the sides swapped points before Roisin Finnane weaved her way through to score Galtees’ fourth goal of the game. Ardfinnan responded well and went on the attack. Laura Dillon was fouled going through but swung back after the free was awarded and was subsequently yellow-carded, reducing her team to 14 players for the remainder of the half. Ardfinnan, though, drove on and in the dying minutes of the half scored 1-2, a goal from Niamh Boyle and a point each from Samantha Lambert and Clara English. Roisin Finnane wrapped up the scoring for the half with a point, to leave the half-time score at Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s 4-5 Ardfinnan 1-6.

Back to their full complement after the break, Ardfinnan’s Clara English led the way with a point in the 33rd minute. There was no score registered for the following ten-minute period, as both defences were closing down the attacks. However a brace of pointed frees from Galtees captain Edith Carroll broke the deadlock and put 9 points between the sides again. Ardfinnan went on the attack and from a close-in free Laura Dillon tried to catch out the Galtees defence but was denied. In the follow- up Aoife O’Shaughnessy was sent to the sin bin, again reducing Ardfinnan to 14 players. Ardfinnan kept the pressure on the Galtees and Dillon finally found a way past Megan Tynan to goal. She quickly followed with a point from a free. Just five points now separated the sides. Galtees, shaken, jolted themselves into action, quickly responding with two goals in the space of a minute, one each from Aoibhe Gayson Molloy and Emer McCarthy to leave the score at the second water break Galtee Rovers 6-7 Ardfinnan 2-8.

Tipperary LGFA Chairperson Lar Roche presenting Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s captain Edith Carroll with the Camida Intermediate Championship Cup



After the break Galtees kept the pressure on, intercepting the goalie’s kick out, with Roisin Finnane making the burst through for goal but she was taken down , with referee Michael Duffy pointing to the spot. Emer McCarthy duly converted the penalty to put the result beyond doubt. Galtees weren’t finished, though, and again they were able to intercept the kickout and allow Sarah Finnane to net their eighth and final goal of the game in the 51st minute. Ardfinnan, to their credit, battled on and tested Megan Tynan, forcing the Galtees ‘keeper to make three superb saves in quick succession. Tynan, though, proved herself to be more than equal to the challenge, not just saving the shots but also catching them. Galtees were also reduced to fourteen players when Roisin Finnane was sinbinned with just three minutes left.

With the result now in no doubt, Ardfinnan tagged on two more points, one each from Laura Dillon and Samantha Lambert, while Galtees’ Sarah Finnane added a point to her earlier goal to wrap up the scoring.

Galtees were deserving winners they laid a firm foundation early in the game with four goals in the opening half. Their defence worked hard throughout, keeping scoring opportunities to the minimum and reinforced by their goalie Megan Tynan, who pulled off five fantastic saves.

Ardfinnan, while disappointed to have lost - as chairperson Lar Roche pointed out that Galtees had been in a similar position only last year - having just graduated from the junior A ranks, getting to the intermediate final was an achievement in itself. Ardfinnan have a young side and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that they will be contesting the intermediate final in 2022.

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's County Tipperary Ladies Football Intermediate Champions for 2021



Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s:

Megan Tynan, Niamh Roche, Ruth Ronan, Megan Heffernan, Aoife Flynn, Katie Quirke, Eimear Gleeson, Kate Flannery, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy (1-0), Fiona Tuohy (1-0), Emer McCarthy (2-0), Róisín Finnane (1-1), Katelyn O’Dwyer (0-2), Alison Lonergan (1-1), Edith Carroll (1-3). Subs used: Sallyann O’Dwyer for N. Roche, Sarah Finnane (1-1) for A. Lonergan, Evelyn Gayson Molloy for F Tuohy, Ellie Peters for K O’Dwyer.

Ardfinnan:

Ann Marie Jones, Eabha Lambert, Laura Nagle, Yvonne Clancy, Eimear O’Connor, Sarah English, Ciara Nagle, Samantha Lambert (0-2) , Clara English (0-2), Clara O’Brien, Aoife O’Shaughnessy, Niamh O’Farrell, Laura Dillon (1-4), Niamh Boyle (1-1), Cathy Ryan (0-1). Subs used: Caoimhe Mulchay for C O’Brien, Alice Tobin for N Boyle, Molly Purcell for Y Clancy, Yvonne Keating for C Ryan.