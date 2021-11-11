Search

11/11/2021

Tipperary CSH Final Preview: How a Sars' man played a part in bringing back Liam McGrath

Liam McGrath shows his delight following the win over Borris-Ileigh

Liam McGrath shows his delight following the win over Borris-Ileigh

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The star attacker came home for his sisters wedding to a Sarsfields hurler

Loughmore Castleiney attacker Liam McGrath missed out on the chance to play in two county finals last year as his club took on the challenge of Kiladangan (hurling) and Commercials (football) in the Tipperary showcases.


Liam, who ten years ago, led Tipperary to the All-Ireland minor football title, was overseas and though keeping in contact with what was going on in Semple Stadium in both finals, he was unable to have any influence on proceedings – two very narrow defeats in 2020 – Liam would surely have made an impact.


It's rather ironic then that, thanks to a Sarsfields man, he is back in the green and red of the club colours for the concluding stages of this years championship. Liam made a surprise return to Tipperary for the wedding of his sister Siobhan – a Drom-Inch camogie player who is readying herself for the county senior final against Clonoulty Rossmore – and Thurles Sarsfields hurler Michael Russell. And, he wasn't long about getting back into the swing of the games, making a big impact in the attacking division......once the wedding celebrations were out of the way, of course.


In fact, it could well be said that Liam's return to the team has coincided with a return to form of the entire forward division. Suddenly, the options opened up and with Ciaran Connolly also returning from injury, Loughmore Castleiney have blossomed and have made exponential progress.


Whether with the stick or the boot, Liam McGrath has a real eye for a score – give him half a chance and he'll take it. And, such is the sense of danger that other sides experience when Liam is hanging around, he commands a lot of attention, thereby perhaps defelecting some of the focus off others. It has been a win, win for the Loughmore Castleiney players and having been out of the scene for a while, Liam looks really sharp and hungry for action.


Liam, whose father Tom is so highly regarded as a GAA analyst, and of course gave lengthy service to club and county, knows well that Loughmore Castleiney will have to be at their best if they are to go a step further than they did last year in both codes.

The heartbreak of 2020 was felt at a distance by Liam, but he knows enough to know that his team mates will do everything in their power to ensure that the same does not happen again. That begins next Sunday and no better man than Liam McGrath to play his part – whether he'll engage much with his brother-in-law in the next few days leading up to the game remains to be seen!!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media