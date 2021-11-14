Replay of Tipperary county senior hurling final confirmed for this day fortnight

John McGrath of Loughmore Castleiney is challenged by Thurles Sarsfields' Michael Cahill during today's county senior hurling championship final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Sportsfile
The replay of the FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior hurling championship final has been confirmed for this day two weeks.
Thurles Sarsfields (2-17) and Loughmore Castleiney (0-23) finished level at the end of today's final at Semple Stadium.
They will meet again at the stadium at 3.15pm on Sunday November 28 to decide the destiny of the Dan Breen Cup.
Before then Loughmore Castleiney will face Clonmel Commercials in the FBD Insurance county senior football championship, also in Thurles, at 2.30 next Sunday, November 21.
Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney locked horns in Semple Stadium this afternoon in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling final.
