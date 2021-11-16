Golf in Tipperary: New captain at the helm at Clonmel Golf Club

Men’s Golf

Christmas Hamper

Our Clonmel Plumbing sponsored Christmas Hamper commenced on Sunday last and will run until Friday November 26. There was a very good entry on the opening day and with the weather forecasted to be good for the coming week at least we hope that this year’s 15-hole singles Christmas Hamper will be very keenly contested. We thank Paddy Keane, Paddy Fitzgerald and all at Clonmel Plumbing for their continued support of this event

Open 4 Ball

Last week’s open 4 ball produced a blanket finish with now fewer than 6 pairings finishing on 33 points for the 12 holes. The countback went to the last three holes before James Lonergan and Michael Halley were declared winners with a brilliant 11 points over the last 3 holes. Runners up were Kevin Pyke and Richie Whelan with Adrian Johnson and Billy Hewitt taking third spot.

Seniors Golf

The competition which was due to be held last Thursday, November 11 was cancelled due to the weather. The next outings are scheduled for Thursday, November 18 and Thursday, November 25 with draws from 10 am to 12 noon. Hope to see you all on those days.

Club Lotto

Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results from November 13

Numbers Drawn: 04,07,17,23

No Jackpot Winner. 4 matched 3 numbers

Jackpot €5,000 on Saturday, November 20. Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note

New Members 2021

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid-up member up to March 31, 2022 – rates from €400. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

Website

LADIES GOLF

Results

12 Hole Turkey Competition Saturday November 6 and Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Winners: Anne Morrissey (28) 26pts

Anne Darmody (16) 22pts c/b

Sinead Healy (11) 22pts

Fixtures

Saturday, November 20 and Wednesday, November 24 2021, 12 Hole Turkey Competition

Draw times on Wednesday: 9.00-9.15, 9.45-10.15, 10.45-11.00.

12 Hole ongoing Christmas Hamper kindly sponsored by Terence Kennedy, Painting Contractor. (Combined best 2 scores to count)

Donoughmore Cup

Winner: Deirdre Ronan.

The final of the Donoughmore Cup matchplay competition was contested last week between Eta Barry-Walsh and Deirdre Ronan. Well done to both ladies on reaching the final and congratulations to Deirdre on her win