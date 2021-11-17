One Tipperary club will be in its first ever senior football final this weekend

The County Intermediate Football Cup went on tour in New Inn schools last year. Rockwell Rovers will be hoping for their first ever senior silverware this weekend against Aherlow Gaels at STP.
BEST OF LUCK
Best wishes from all in New Inn go to their senior footballers who are out this Saturday, November 20 in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town at 1.30pm against Aherlow Gaels in the final of the Tom Cusack Cup.
Your support is much appreciated!
This will be our first ever County Senior Football Final.
One year after coming up from Intermediate football to reach the Tom Cusack Cup final at Senior is some achievement for a club of our size.
Rockwell Rovers Abu, one club, one parish.
