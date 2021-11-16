Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Junior footballers defeated St Patrick’s in the South Junior B semi-final in Newcastle last Wednesday, November 10

The game was played under lights and conditions underfoot on the pitch were soft.

The match started well for the Davins. After a few close attempts Alan Redmond put the Carrick side two points up.

John “Spud” Murphy added to the team’s early lead by scoring a goal from a penalty shot after he was fouled.

After the water break, Mikie Ryan scored a point, which would be the only score of the second quarter, to put the Davins 1-3 to 0-0 ahead at the half-time whistle.

Conor Mackey entered the fray in the second half and quickly added another point for the Davins. John Murphy added two more points from frees. St Patrick’s kept plugging away to their credit but the Davins backs were just superb, especially Aaron “The Bear” O’Halloran. Mikie Ryan, who marshalled the midfield with ease, then added another goal. The Davins players started converting their chances and Darragh Foley scored 1-2 in the space of five minutes to give the team a lead of 3-8 to 0-0 at the last water break.

St Patrick’s kept at it and opened their account soon after the restart. St Patrick’s outscored the Davins by 3 points to one point in the final quarter, with Willie O’Dwyer scoring the Davins’ last point. Final score was Davins 3-9, St Patrick’s 0-3.

There were many candidates for the “Man of the Match” award. In the end Mikie Ryan and Aaron O’Halloran were named as the Davins’ joint Men of the Match also known as the Slap on the Back award.

The South final against Grangemockler/Ballyneale was scheduled for yesterday (Tuesday, November 16) at Duneske, Cahir.

Meanwhile, the club’s Centenary Committee has announced the Mass for deceased members scheduled for December 1 has been postponed to a later date.

The Juvenile Academy takes place every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm.

It’s hoped to continue the sessions up to before Christmas and end the year with a Christmas party for the children if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Lotto numbers drawn on November 9 were: 05,14,18,21. The jackpot wasn’t won. Eight tickets matched three numbers, winning €25 each for their owners: Megan Waters, Niall Ryan, Shelly Ryan, Kathleen Ryan, Betty Butler, Paul King, Margaret Anne Waters and Anzie Kavanagh.

The Davins Club extends sympathy to the McGrath family, Ballinfina, Rathgormack and late of Treacy Park on the death of Mikie McGrath. Condolences also to the Hunt family, Ballynob of Clonea GAA and Rathgormack GAA Clubs on the death of Pat Hunt.