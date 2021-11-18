Search

18/11/2021

Dineen's double helps his side progress Tipperary's Paddy Purtill Cup

Jordan Dineen (forefront) scored two goals for Galbally United in their extra-time Paddy Purtill Cup win over Rosegreen Rangers on Sunday last. (Background Jack O'Gorman, Powerstown FC).

Galbally United 4 – 2 Rosegreen Rangers (AET 2-2 FT)
This was a ding-dong battle, as is always the case between these sides, and it took extra-time to separate them after a really entertaining cup tie.
The home side had a number of half-chances early on but eventually opened the scoring in the seventh minute when a Josh Dineen cross was converted by Tadhg Mc Carthy. But this was cancelled out 15 minutes later when Trevor Downey showed his dead ball expertise to crash a free kick to the net from all of 30 yards.
Things got better for the visitors ten minutes before the break when Jack Marshall put them in front, and they held the lead to the break.
The second half developed into a dominant affair for the home side, as the visitors sat back and looked to capitalise on opportunities on the break. And it looked like this strategy was going to bear fruit, as they entered time added-on still holding a slender lead.
But with seconds left, Galbally’s Jordan Dineen was fouled in the Rosegreen area and Dineen got up to dispatch the resultant penalty kick to the net and send the game to extra time.
The visitors were completely deflated by this turn of events and visibly tired in the extra-time, going behind in the 97th minute to a Bernard O’Brien goal. And the home hero on the day, Jordan Dineen, made sure of the victory when he added his second and his side’s fourth with a second penalty five minutes from time.

