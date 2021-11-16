Tipperary Soccer: Feisty encounter as both sides end with 10 men

Cullen Lattin 4 – 3 Cashel Town

Cashel Town’s recent cup woes continued when they went down to First Division side Cullen Lattin by the odd goal in seven in a feisty encounter in Aisling Park on Sunday afternoon.

The home side started well and took the lead on the quarter-hour mark when Alan Hayes played a through ball to Tony O’Neill, and he skipped around the Town ‘keeper to slot home. The hosts were then reduced to ten men nine minutes before the break and Cashel took advantage when Darragh Browne’s quick corner found Callum Meagher, whose excellent header hit the back of the net.

This was how the game went to the break, but despite the hosts being a man down they started the second period with all guns blazing. Cashel themselves lost their numerical advantage ten minutes in when they too had a man sent off, and they went behind for the second time in the 69th minute when Alan Hayes found Micheál Elligott and he finished well from ten yards out.

Four minutes later Cullen’s Darren Neville went on a run from right back and beat three players before his shot was saved well by the Cashel ‘keeper, who only parried the ball back to Neville and he made no mistake with his second effort to put his side 3-1 up.

But the visitors were in no mood to go down easily and they pulled a goal back minutes later when Dan Fitzgerald fired an excellent shot from 25 yards.

Eight minutes from the end the visitors were again authors of their own destruction when a loose back pass was pounced upon by Elligott and he rounded the goalie to put his side two in front once more. The visitors kept attacking, though, and with a minute left James Harding did well at the back post to put his right-footed shot into the bottom corner to leave the game on a knife edge.

It turned out however, to be no more than a consolation goal as the hosts held on for a well-deserved win.