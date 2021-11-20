Search

20/11/2021

Jody Sweeney makes local knowledge pay to win Tipperary title

First three home: Michael Carey (3rd) Templemore, Jody Sweeney (champion) Moyne and Kevin Patrick Lenihan (2nd) Mooreabbey Milers.

The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place in Moyne on Sunday in summer-like conditions, with warm sun and firm footing the order of the day. Competition in both the women’s and men’s races was very competitive.

MEN’S RACE
The men’s race was also very well supported, with 6 clubs represented. Here the early pace was set by a group of athletes that included Tim Treacy of Carrick-on-Suir, the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Ger Hanley and Kevin Patrick Lenihan, Michael Carey of Templemore and the eventual champion, Jody Sweeney of the host club. Then midway through the 6k race the leading group was down to three with Jody Sweeney setting the pace, along with Michael Carey of Templemore and Kevin Patrick Lenihan of Mooreabbey Milers. At this stage the team event was very close, with just one point separating Moyne and Mooreabbey Milers, so it was all to run for.
Upfront Jody Sweeney was making every stride a winning one as he increased the pace to come home a very worthy and popular champion in front of the home crowd. The battle for the silver medal was decided on the last lap, with Kevin Lenihan going clear of Michael Carey of Templemore, with both athletes giving it everything over the final 300m.
Ger Hanley of Mooreabbey Milers was 4th, with Richard Daly of Moyne 5th and Keith Fraher of Carrick-on-Suir 6th. With both Moyne and Mooreabbey Milers having two athletes home on a combined score of 6 points, all eyes were on the 3rd scorer from both teams.
With 300m to go Willie O’Donoghue edged in front of Brian Carroll, and despite a late challenge from the Moyne athlete Willie held on for 7th place, ensuring the gold medals and the cup were Galbally-bound with the team of Kevin, Ger and Willie claiming another title for Mooreabbey Milers, who have won every men’s title up for grabs this year in the Cross Country; great credit to all involved.
The silver medals were won by the host club with their team of Jody Sweeney, Richard Daly and Brian Carroll. The bronze medals were won by the Templemore team of Michael Carey, Tommy Gleeson and Michael Gleeson on 28 points.

