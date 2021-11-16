Tipperary athlete wins The Stook 10K in Kilkenny

Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan on her way to victory in The Stook 10K on Sunday last
STOOK 10K
The Stook 10k was held in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Sunday, November 14.
Dymphna Ryan, Dundrum AC, had a superb race to win it outright in a time of 37:37 over a challenging hilly course with a 6k steep uphill, with the remainder downhill.
