Search

19/11/2021

Tipperary's racing hero Rachael Blackmore has made strong start to the season

Killenaule jockey will receive 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore has been in great form this season. Picture: Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Rachael Blackmore will be honoured with the 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards next month.
And with the way she has started the National Hunt season in Ireland and Britain, who’s to say she won’t be in the running for the award again next year.
Her latest headline-grabbing feat came in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last Friday, when the Killenaule jockey somehow managed to stay on board Gin on Lime after the mare and her only rival in the race, My Drogo, had slipped up at the second last fence.
Blackmore incredibly kept the partnership intact and completed an amazing recovery by jumping the last and cantering home unopposed to collect the winner’s prize of £13,000.
The 7/4 chance Gin on Lime is owned by Clonmel man Brian Acheson and races in the Robcour colours. The previous weekend at Naas, Blackmore had ridden four winners for the first time in her career, and followed up by winning the Grade 2 Fortria Chase on Notebook in Navan the following day.
Earlier this year, Rachael’s pioneering exploits were hailed the world over. At the Cheltenham Festival in March she became the first woman to claim the Leading Jockey title with six winners, a haul that included the Champion Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle. In doing so she became the first female rider to win the Champion Hurdle.
She reached even new levels at Aintree only weeks later, becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National with her success on Minella Times, a horse previously owned by Clonmel hotelier John Nallen.

One Tipperary club will be in its first ever senior football final this weekend

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media