Camogie Association postpones All-Stars ceremony scheduled for next week

Ereena Fryday is one of five Tipperary players nominated for a camogie All-Star award
Due to the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19, the Camogie Association has decided to postpone this year’s All-Stars Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next Friday, November 26 in the Osprey Hotel, Naas.
"While we appreciate the disappointment of all who were planning to attend, this decision has been taken with the health and safety of all in mind," the association stated.
The Camogie Association says it looks forward to holding the 2021 All-Stars Awards in 2022, when the opportunity presents.
Tipperary received five nominations for the 2021 Camogie All-Stars.
Tipp won three All-Stars in 2020, including one for Moneygall’s Mary Ryan, who was nominated again in the full back line.
Ereena Fryday was nominated for the first time at midfield, while in the forwards Cáit Devane has a strong claim to win a second All-Star, with Orla O’Dwyer and Róisín Howard also shortlisted.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.