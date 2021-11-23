Search

23/11/2021

Boherlahan retain top cross country prize in Tipperary Community Games

Boherlahan retain top cross country prize in Tipperary Community Games

The Boherlahan Dualla group of competitors whose points ensured that the area retained the Mary Doyle Perpetual Shield

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The following are the results of the recent Community Games cross-country races.
600m. Girls u12: 1 Aoife O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Caoimhe Bourke, Newport, 3 Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan, 4 Eadaoin Duffy Powerstown Lisronagh, 5 Leah O’Connell, Boherlahan, 6 Niamh Buckeridge, Newport.
Boys u12 1: Oisin Kennedy, Newport, 2 Darragh Healy, Newport, 3 Albert Maher, Boherlahan, 4 Sean Sheehan, Moycarkey Borris, 5 Adam Hayde, Cashel Rosegreen, 6 Niall Quirke, Boherlahan.
800m Girls u14: 1 Alanah Spillane, Moyne, 2 Emma Brennan, Powerstown, 3 Emily Mills, Holycross, 4 Elizabeth Tye, Ballingarry, 5 Clodagh Grimes, Newport, 6 Ava Palmer, Newport.
Boys U14: 1 Harry Sheppard, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Conor Hayes New Inn, 3 Eoin Kennedy, Boherlahan.
1,200m U13 Mixed team of 10: (Girls) 1 Leah Berry, Newport, 2 Ruth O’Connell, Boherlahan, 3 Leah Molloy, Newport, 4 Ruth Phelan, Moyne, 5 Ruby Maher, Boherlahan.
1,200m U13 Mixed team of 10: (Boys) 1 Conor O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Conor Kiely, Newport, 3 Mel Ryan, Boherlahan, 4 Fionn Ivors, Ballingarry, 5 Cian Campion, Holycross.
Congratulations to all qualifiers. Thank you to Thurles Crokes for use of their facilities, to Co-Ordinator Marie Corbett and to all volunteers who assisted with the event.
NATIONAL FINALS
Best of luck to the teams at the National Finals on Sunday next, November 27.

Prancer and Dancer paid a visit to one Tipperary golf course last week

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media