Joy for Tipperary men at Meath county hurling final in Navan

Kildalkey joint managers Pat O’Halloran and Daire Lahart just before the final whistle in Pairc Tailteann, Navan
Drangan man Philip Lyons and Lattin native Pat O’Halloran were two very happy Tipperary men in Pairc Tailteann, Navan last Sunday afternoon.
Both have been Kildalkey hurling club members for a number of years since they settled in that part of south west County Meath, and were delighted to see The Village claim its sixth county senior title, after they beat Kiltale 0-18 to 2-6 in the final.
Pat, who is joint manager, has led Kildalkey to five of those victories. Pat’s son Brian O’Halloran was also a member of the victorious Meath All-Ireland minor football squad this year.
Above: Philip Lyons and his wife Brid with their daughters Emma and Sarah
Meanwhile, Philip Lyons is also involved in spreading the hurling "gospel" at underage level in the club and is the current chairman of the juvenile section.
