Lauren is Tipperary's first-ever ladies soccer referee with TSS&DL

Local lady Lauren Fitzgerald, who is Cahir Park’s first lady referee, is pictured here with some of the U10/U11 Cahir Park Girls team last Saturday games.
Well done to local lady Lauren Fitzgerald who refereed her second game at Cahir Park AFC last Saturday. Lauren completed a referee course during the lockdown and said she is delighted to be on the TSS&DL referee panel.
Lauren’s first game in charge was when the TSS&DL Academy U15 team played The Munster Schools Squad in Cahir Park two weeks ago in a very competitive game.
Lauren is the first Female Referee in the TSS&DL as part of the TSS&DL’s initiative to get more Referees’ into the game.
Last Saturday Lauren officiated at the U12 girls National Cup game.
Lauren works in Clonmel Park Leisure Centre at the moment and also plays for Clonmel Óg. At one stage she also used to play soccer for Cahir Park AFC, so she is no stranger to Cahir Park AFC.
Lauren said she looks forward to refereeing more games, building a bit of confidence and seeing what the future holds for her. She also said that refereeing will offer her lots of opportunities going forward. We look forward to seeing Lauren officiating at more games in the future and we wish her the very best of luck.
