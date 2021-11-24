Search

24 Nov 2021

Lauren is Tipperary's first-ever ladies soccer referee with TSS&DL

Lauren is Tipperary's first-ever ladies soccer referee with TSS&DL

Local lady Lauren Fitzgerald, who is Cahir Park’s first lady referee, is pictured here with some of the U10/U11 Cahir Park Girls team last Saturday games.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Well done to local lady Lauren Fitzgerald who refereed her second game at Cahir Park AFC last Saturday. Lauren completed a referee course during the lockdown and said she is delighted to be on the TSS&DL referee panel.
Lauren’s first game in charge was when the TSS&DL Academy U15 team played The Munster Schools Squad in Cahir Park two weeks ago in a very competitive game.
Lauren is the first Female Referee in the TSS&DL as part of the TSS&DL’s initiative to get more Referees’ into the game.
Last Saturday Lauren officiated at the U12 girls National Cup game.
Lauren works in Clonmel Park Leisure Centre at the moment and also plays for Clonmel Óg. At one stage she also used to play soccer for Cahir Park AFC, so she is no stranger to Cahir Park AFC.
Lauren said she looks forward to refereeing more games, building a bit of confidence and seeing what the future holds for her. She also said that refereeing will offer her lots of opportunities going forward. We look forward to seeing Lauren officiating at more games in the future and we wish her the very best of luck.

All the weekend league and cup soccer results in Tipperary

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media