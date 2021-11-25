Search

25 Nov 2021

Young Carrick-on-Suir tennis star to train at prestigious US academy

Zach Murphy from Carrick-on-Suir in action at an exhibition match at Castleview Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir’s Castleview Lawn Tennis Club wishes Zach Murphy the best of luck as he moves to the US to attend Montverde Academy Tennis High School.
“The club congratulates Zach. All the hard work and determination has paid off,” said a spokesperson for the club where Zach started playing tennis.
The Carrick-on-Suir teenager will be heading to sunny Florida to complete high school. He will be coached by top 50 ATP player and Brazilian Davis Cup Captain, Jaime Oncins, at the prestigious Monteverde Academy.
“We look forward to seeing Zach’s progress as a student athlete. Carrick and Tipperary should be very proud of this young man,” the club added.

