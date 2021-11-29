Tipperary quartet shine at Munster Juvenile Athletic Relay Championships

Representing Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Athletic Club in the Munster Relay competitions in Co. Clare on Sunday last, November 28, were Aoife O’Donnell, Leah O’Connell, Faye Burke and Mae Kennedy.
Munster Juvenile Cross Country Relay Competitions
Representing DBBAC in the Munster Relay competitions in Clarecastle, Co. Clare on Sunday last, November 28, were Aoife O’Donnell, Leah O’Connell, Faye Burke and Mae Kennedy. The four girls ran very well in the U12 event and finished 9th in a very competitive field of 20 teams.
It was a great experience for these girls especially as three of them are still eligible to compete in U12 next year.
Aoife O’Donnell and Leah O’Connell had also been very successful the previous day in Navan, Co. Meath. Together with Sophie Moynihan the girls brought home three gold medals from the Community Games cross country National Finals in the u12 relays.
Pictured at the recent presentation of the Paddy Power Shield at Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel were the winners Thomas Kiely and Anne Marie Quigley,.
