Power on the Ball in Thurles Greyhound Stadium semi score

The semi-finals of a warm Bonus Ball A2 525 Stake were the feature of the Saturday fixture at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last weekend and fastest of the night while landing the opening heat in dominant style, Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) extended his wonderful run of form for young owner Abigail Morrissey, with a third win from his latest four outings.



Settling for third in the opening round of the event a week earlier, the August 2019 whelp broke on level terms from trap 3 and displaying sharp early dash, repelled first round heat winner Cabra Veyron for command of the rails at the opening bend. Extending while turning, the Morrissey pacesetter stretched to two lengths at the second bend and maintained that same margin all along the backstraight.



Never seriously threatened when seeing out the trip stoutly thereafter, Abigails Power retained his two-length lead to the line as a strong staying Hazelhill Kelso just denied Cabra Veyron for second, in a smart 29.36 (-30).



The second semi-final was won in similar fashion and this week’s showdown can be an open affair without an unbeaten runner as John Ryan’s Private Jet (Droopys Jet-Sidarian Fern) also progressed from an opening round third when leading throughout a third career win.



Breaking just off the pace, the John Byrne trained October 2019 youngster showed smart early pace as the inside seed overcame a wide draw in trap 5 and reaching the bend with a tight one length lead over Cooneen Mick, readily extended to a four-length advantage on the run to halfway. Completing with the minimum of fuss thereafter, Private Jet held three and a half lengths over the strong staying Nowursinging in 29.55 (-30), with Cabra Cleo third.



Hasty heads up Cabra treble

A thrilling finish to Saturday’s A5 525 brought a third career win for Ava Scally’s Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) and would prove the catalyst for a successful meeting for the Scally family kennels as the first of three winners on the night.



Breaking well from trap 2, the September 2019 whelp tracked the early pace of Toolate Shannon to the opening turn before reaching the backstraight with two lengths to recover in third. Closing the deficit on the leader while in company with Whizzing Charlie, a gap on the rails proved crucial as Cabra Hasty forged a narrow lead into the home stretch before repelling a game Whizzing Charlie by a head in 29.76 (-30).



The second leg of the kennel treble arrived in the A0 525, and in equally thrilling fashion as Paddy Scally’s comrade Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) just about led throughout his sixth career win.



The slick early pacer broke well from trap 2 and reached the backstraight with three lengths in hand of Railteen Dara. The latter began to reduce the deficit approaching the third bend but a brush with eye-catching debutant Palace Hill saw Cabra Sonic extend once again when over five lengths to the good at the crown of the closing bends. Rallying in typically strong running fashion, Railteen Dara again began to reduce arrears and though flying at the leader late on, Cabra Sonic hung-on for a head verdict in 29.79 (-30).



Completing the treble, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Puma (Confident Rankin-Cabra Twister) doubled her win tally in the following A7 525, and in eye-catching fashion. Breaking well from trap 1, the August 2019 whelp ceded a six-length halfway lead to the early paced Borna Gal before proving much the strongest beyond halfway when overhauling the leader in the home-straight for two-length verdict in 30.02 (-30).



A hugely impressive debut winner at Thurles, Patricia Gavin’s Cresent Tibet (Confident Rankin-Tibet) returned to the Premier venue on Saturday and doubling her win tally in a sixth career outing, went fastest of the remaining winners when landing her A3 525 event.



Breaking on level terms from trap 1, the David Flanagan trained January 2020 pup battled bravely to retain command of the rails on the run to the bend and turning on the inside of Cooleagh Sonic and Chestnut Chief, skipped clear of those bumping rivals on the run to the backstraight. Extending while in isolation on the run to the closing bends, Kylenoe Steph emerged from the chasing pack to fill second, but full value for a six and a half length victory, Cresent Tibet posted 29.47 (-30).



Saturday featured just a sole sprint contest and taking the opportunity to double her win tally in the S5 330, Theresa Quinlan’s Bull Run Riot (Bull Run Bolt-Tullowmac Java) displayed pleasing progression in a dominant victory.

In just a third career start, the very lightly raced September 2018 whelp began smartly from her trap 5 berth and a length to the good in the early strides, defended that lead when reaching the first bend in advance of Knockroe Golden. Impressively extending while tackling the turns, a commanding performance was completed with five and a half lengths to spare in 18.22 (-10) as the late starter makes up for lost time in eye-catching fashion.



The remainder of the card was contested over 525 yards and next best when claiming the A4 contest, Sue O’Neill’s Cabra Misty (Good News-Heavens Lilly) registered the sixth win of her career in strong running style. Third on the run to halfway while in pursuit of Swift Fellowship, the September 2018 whelp overturned a three-length deficit when powering along the home-straight for one and a half length verdict over that same rival in 29.68 (-30).



The following A3 525 saw Geoff Parnaby’s Tarsna Soda (Skywalker Rory-Dunclone Cannon) back to winning ways for a third career win which came in hugely game manner.



In mid-division on the run to the bend, the August 2019 whelp suffered significant bumping before fourth to the backstraight with all of seven lengths to recover on pacesetter Heavens Dexter. Powering to the closing bends however, Tarsna Soda rapidly reduced his arrears before taking his chance on the inside of bumping duo Heavens Dexter and Johnnypateenmike off the final turn. Stretching clear thereafter, Tarsna Soda held two and a half lengths over that latter rival in 29.79 (-30).



A sole novice contest on Saturday brought a smart debut performance from Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Snapper (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Borna Candy) as the June 2020 pup displayed strong running abilities in his 29.90 (-30) performance. Tracking the early pace of Beckett to the backstraight, Borna Snapper overhauled that rival at halfway for a three-length score in 29.90 (-30).



The Saturday action began with an A8 525 and commencing the night with maiden success at the second time of asking was Paddy Clancy’s Rosmult Blackeye (Ballymac Vic-Rosmult Martha). Reaching the backstraight in company with Circus Vic, the August 2019 whelp stayed best of the pair for a two and a half length victory in 30.31 (-30) before Frank Tynan & Oliver Moriarty’s veteran Alias For Gold (Aero Majestic-Lillie For Gold) claimed her eighth career success in the later A6 525, posting 30.00 (-30) in a seven length defeat of Cooleagh Fox.



Top Dog

In fine form at present, Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) went fastest in the semi-finals of his A2 525 Stake and will take leading claims to an open final having posted a sharp 29.36 (-30).



Best Bitch

Cresent Tibet (Confident Rankin-Tibet) looked a very smart prospect when a debut winner at Thurles and bounced back to winning ways on Saturday with a hugely impressive A3 525 score, posting 29.47 (-30).



One To Watch

Obliged to debut in hot company following impressive qualifying spins, the New Ballyboy Syndicate’s Palace Hill (Ballymac Vic-Boozed Bubble) performed with much credit despite held while fourth in Saturday’s A0 525. Displaying eye-catching pace, especially along the backstraight, the February 2020 pup can make a big impact in calmer waters going forward.