Covid outbreak forces cancellation of Tipperary rugby team's fixture

Clonmel will be back in action next Saturday against Tullamore
A Covid outbreak in the Omagh Academicals camp forced the cancellation of Clonmel's home game against the Tyrone team in the Energia All-Ireland Rugby League on Saturday.
Another Tipperary team, Cashel, maintained their good recent run of form in Division 2A by beating Old Crescent 40-19 in Limerick.
Nenagh Ormond remain bottom of that division after suffering another heavy defeat, losing 46-12 away to Ballymena.
Next Saturday, December 4, Cashel are at home to Dolphin, Nenagh are at home to Old Crescent while Clonmel are away to Tullamore.
All those games start at 2.30.
Representing Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Athletic Club in the Munster Relay competitions in Co. Clare on Sunday last, November 28, were Aoife O’Donnell, Leah O’Connell, Faye Burke and Mae Kennedy.
