30 Nov 2021

Tipperary's Conor Fleming wins Over 50 Half Marathon at Clonakilty

Conor Fleming was first in the over 50 category in the Clonakilty Half Marathon last Saturday in a time of 85 mins 15 secs when finishing 18th overall.

Jeddy Walsh

News@nationalist.ie

Clonakilty was the venue last weekend for their annual festival promotion of races that included the marathon, half marathon and 10k.
Conditions, to say the least, were challenging on Saturday, with cold wind and rain the order of the day as well as the scenic hilly roads around west Cork. Such conditions, however, didn’t deter Clonmel AC members and we saw some great performances.
Conor Fleming ran a great race when winning the over 50 award in a very good time of 85 mins 15 secs when finishing 18th overall.
We also had good performances from Sean O’Dea 121st in 100:31, Aisling English 136th in 101:43, Kenny Brett 167th in 103:41, Niall Brannigan 211th in 106:35, Denise Donnelly 650th in 128:54, Victor Direen 698th in 131:58, Brian Tyrrell 699th in 131:58 and Lizzie Ryan 866th in 155:20.
In the marathon we also saw some great performances in such demanding conditions, with Shane O’Neill 295th in 4 hours 23 mins 56 secs, Grainne O’Malley 296th in 4 hours 24 mins 2 secs and Melissa McCarthy 356th in 4 hours 43 mins 49 secs.

This popular race once again attracted a very good entry last Sunday. Here, Kealey Tideswell made a very welcome return to the road scene when running very well to finish second woman in 24 mins 16 secs.

CLONMEL AC AGM
The club’s annual general meeting takes place in the Bridge Club (Clonmel Town FC on the Cashel Road) on Thursday, December 9 at 8pm.

