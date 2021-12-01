Abbey CBS hold off Ballingarry to win Tipperary's Hennessy Cup hurling final

Under 15 Hennessy Cup Hurling Final

Abbey CBS Tipperary 1-15 Presentation Secondary School Ballingarry 0-16

The Abbey School, Tipperary Town retained the U15 Hennessy Cup county hurling title with a hard- fought win over Presentation Secondary School Ballingarry in the final played in Boherlahan on Tuesday week last, after both teams came out on top of their respective blitzes played in early November.

In conditions ideal for hurling, the Tipperary Town side were first out of the blocks with points from Ciaran Kelly, Tom Bradshaw and an impressive total of four points from Cappawhite’s Sean O’Shea.

Ballingarry responded with scores from Michael Cuddihy, Thomas Treacy, Oran Brahan and Charlie Noonan to leave the half-time score 11 points to 7 in favour of the men from west Tipperary and east Limerick.

In the third quarter the ever-impressive Darragh O’Hora added to his 5 point haul in the first half by adding a further 1-2 from play to stretch the Abbey’s lead to 1-15 to 0-9 at the second water break. O’Hora was ably assisted in the middle of the field by Arravale Rovers’ David Ryan, as they played in front of a defence well marshalled by Adam Ryan, Alan Delaney and Cathal Martin.

If the Abbey thought the game was won, they were greatly mistaken. On the resumption after the water break, Ballingarry roared back into contention with the next five points with Gahan, Noonan, Tom Ryan and midfielder Sean Fitzgerald popping up with vital scores.



This resulted in a tight finish, but excellent team work and resolute defending by the Abbey saw them maintain their vital four- points cushion, which helped them claim the title.

The Abbey had exceptional performers all over the field. Morgan O’Connor was excellent in goal in front of a hard-working defence exemplified by the performances of Sean Cleary and Eoghan Ryan. In midfield, David Ryan worked tirelessly and led by example, with Darragh O’Hora being the real scoring difference between the teams. In the forwards, the Abbey had excellent displays, with all contributing handsomely to the Abbey’s performance. In particular Sean O’Shea and Ciaran Kelly produced eyecatching displays. Ballingarry contributed to an excellent game. Bill Cahill and Tommy Blackmore worked hard at the centre of defence. Sean Fitzgerald was impressive while up front the performances of Oran Gahan and Charlie Noonan were noteworthy.It was an exciting game played in an honest manner by both sides.

The Abbey can now look forward to a tilt at the Munster championship after Christmas, with a round of 16 tie with the winners of Rice College, Ennis and St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla in store.

Abbey CBS: Morgan O’Connor (Cappawhite), Sean Cleary (Kickhams), Alan Delaney (Arravale Rovers), Eoghan Ryan (Cappawhite), Tom Bradshaw (Lattin-Cullen), Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Cathal Martin (Cappawhite), Darragh O’Hora (Solohead), David Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Matthew Kinnane (Arravale Rovers), Cathal O’Mara (Kickhams), Shane O’Brien (Lattin-Cullen), Ciaran Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Sean O’Shea (Cappawhite), Ciaran Moloy (Cappawhite).

Sub used: Jaye Cilivinas (Arravale Rovers).

Presentation Ballingarry: Cormac Duggan, Tadhg O’Brien, Bill Cahill, Davis Stanley, Rory O’Brien, Tommy Blackmore, Tommy McGrath, Darragh Pollard, Sean Fitzgerald, Tom Ryan, Charlie Noonan, Alex Britton, Thomas Treacy, Oran Gahan, Michael Cuddihy.