Tipperary's Tom Blackburn is a Munster Masters champion

Clarecastle in County Clare was the venue last Sunday for the Munster Masters cross country championships, which were held in good conditions.

In the women’s race Evelyn Maher of Templemore underlined her recent good form when putting in a very impressive performance to win the Munster women’s over 35 silver medal in 14 mins 48 secs when sixth overall. We also saw Sinead Tynan of Moyne also running well when finishing 31st in 17 mins 2 secs.

The men’s race over 7k saw the county well represented. Here John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes went with the early pace that soon saw a group of five set the tempo.

With three laps to go the leading group was down to two, with John in the chasing pack of three not far behind. These three athletes were stride for stride for most of the race and it was only in the last lap that John opened a gap on the other two. He held that lead all the way to finish third overall and win the Munster over 40 bronze medal, which was great running.



We also saw great performances from David Sheahan of Nenagh Olympic, winning the Munster over 45 silver medal when 10th in 25:21, Barry Hartnett (Mooreabbey Milers) 27th in 26:16, Tom Blackburn (Mooreabbey Milers) winning the gold over 55 when finishing 30th in 26:44, Patrick Roche (Carrick-on -Suir) 37th in 27:03, Patrick Bowden (Moycarkey Coolcroo) 43rd in 27:29, Peter Madden (Templemore) 46th in 27:37, Michael Carey (Templemore) 48th in 27:50, Eugene O’Keeffe (Carrick-on- Suir) 54th in 28:04, Kevin Patrick Lenihan (Mooreabbey Milers) 55th in 28:05, Ger Hanley (Mooreabbey Milers) 56th in 28:19, Willie O’Donoghue (Mooreabbey Milers) 67th in 29 mins, Tommy Gleeson (Templemore) 80th in 29:45, Liam Lewis (Mooreabbey Milers) 85th in 29:54, Damien Holian (Mooreabbey Milers) 87th in 30:07, Jim Halley (Dundrum) 88th in 30:17, Declan Gorman (Templemore) 89th in 30:21, Michael Moore (Dundrum) 92nd in 30:32, Seanie Percy (Templemore) 101st in 32:09 and John Moore (Dundrum), the team manager, running well when finishing 106th in 35:20.

In the men’s over 55 inter county event the county team of Tom Blackburn, Peter Madden, Eugene O’Keeffe and Willie O’Donoghue won the bronze medals.