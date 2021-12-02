Tipperary swimmer signs off Community Games career with Munster gold

Micheál Maher, Yenna Hayes, Powerstown; Anna Movchan, Cashel, silver; Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown, gold; and Tadhg Buckley, Powerstown, with Community Games national president Gerry McGuinness.
The national swimming finals took place in University of Limerick on Saturday last November 27.
It was a good day for Tipperary competitors, winning a total of five medals out of 23 competitors, all of whom put in excellent performances in this highly competitive event.
It was lovely to have Olympian Brendan Hyland, a former Community Games gold medalist in attendance to present the medals and chat with competitors and the general public.
Results were:
Gold. Girls u16 Butterfly Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Silver Girls u16 Freestyle Anne Movchan, Cashel Rosegreen.
Silver Boys u14 Breaststroke Gerard Adler, Cahir.
Bronze Boys u14 Butterfly Eneke Cambeses, Thurles.
Pewter Boys u14 Freestyle, Garry Hanrahan, Cahir.
MARGUERITE SIGNS OFF IN SOME STYLE
It was great to see Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown Lisronagh, signing off her long assocation with the games with a gold medal. She competed in the finals every year since she first qualified under 10 and really enjoyed the experience.
Remaining competitors who all had to qualify in heats, semi-finals and finals before securing the elusive medal were:
U10 Freestyle, Jerry Moynihan Ss Peter and Paul’s Erin Delahunty, Moyne.
U10 Backstroke, Brendan Cummins, Moycarkey Maisie Coffey Jones, Newport.
U12 Freestyle, Adam Kaczynsk, Powerstown, Roisin Ryan, Holycross.
U12 Backstroke, Dayle O’Dwyer, Moycarkey, Lauren Trehy, Powerstown U12 Breaststroke Kevin Reddy, Newport, Sarah Whelan, Powerstown.
U14 Backstroke, Conor Hayes, New Inn, Kiera Devitt, Tipperary Town.
U14 Freestyle, Emer Duggan, Holycross.
U14 Breaststroke, Anna Hickman, Thurles.
U16 Freestyle, Hugo Cambeses, Thurles.
U16 Backstroke, Yenna Hayes and Tadhg Buckley, both Powerstown.
U16 Butterfly Sean Hayes, New Inn.
CROSS COUNTRY REPORTS NEXT WEEK
The national cross country finals also took place in Navan, county Meath, where Tipperary won gold in girls and boys u12 events and pewter in u14.
A full report and photos will be published next week.
