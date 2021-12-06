Veyron is on the Ball at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

A warm event, the final of the A2 Bonus Ball 525 was feature of the action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last and reversing semi form, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) timed his campaign to perfection when producing a career best to land the spoils in a slick final display.



An opening round winner in 29.51 (-20), the September 2019 whelp was made to settle for third behind Abigails Power at semi stage but quickest to stride from trap 3 this time, early pace saw the Scally charge with a one length lead at the opening bend before stretching to over three lengths at the top of the backstraight, as his latest conqueror raced third while in behind fellow semi winner Private Jet on the run to halfway.



Powering along the backstraight, Abigails Power did advance to second at the third bend but never for catching out front, Cabra Veyron maintained a strong gallop throughout his three-length verdict, claiming the ample €2000 prize in a fast 29.38 (-30).



That final victory would spark a double on the night for young owner Paddy Scally as his Cabra Beauty (Good News-Cabra Ebony) rounded off the action when claiming the concluding A4 525. Just about leading throughout in 29.57 (-30), the September 2018 whelp was securing a third career win.



Daithi dazzles as Saturday fastest

Clear passage had become largely difficult to secure for Tommy Morrissey’s Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) since last successful in September but bouncing right back to his best form for a seventh career success, the strong stayer over the standard trip claimed Saturday’s A2 525 in a wonderful fastest of the night performance.



Finding an improved break from an ideal trap 1 draw, the July 2019 whelp tracked the early pace of Newhall Susie before reaching the backstraight in a dispute for second position with Leamaneigh Scout. Advancing from over two lengths adrift, the Morrissey charge would range alongside the leader approaching the third bend, in a move that was matched by the advancing Bogger Seanie to his outside.



The latter held the call to the home straight with a tight half-length advantage but rallying on the run to the line, Errill Daithi surged back to the front for a most entertaining one length verdict over a gallant Bogger Seanie in a very smart 29.17 (-30).

Next fastest on the night, the sole A3 525 looked a competitive event and duly proved so when failing to find a clear winner as Liam Peacock’s Bogger Murty (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) and Geoff Parnaby’s Tarsna Soda (Skywalker Rory-Dunclone Cannon) shared the spoils in contrasting manner.



It was Bogger Murty who put the pace to the race when quickest to reach full stride following a level break from trap 4. Tracked by the Parnaby charge, the leader had stretched to a strong four-length advantage on the run to halfway but reducing his arrears with powerful pace to the closing bends, Tarsna Soda joined the leader on the inside at the crown of the turns.

Locked in battle off the final turn, a protracted tussle along the home straight couldn’t separate the pair in a 29.37 (-30) cracker!



Maisey lays down a marker

The Saturday programme also featured the opening round heats of the Niall Bourke Tiling A5 525 Stake and setting herself apart as the standout performer in Round One, Gavin Byrne’s Bogger Maisey (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) ensured a litter double on the night for trainer & breeder Liam Peacock.



A powerful stayer at the trip, the April 2020 whelp reached the second bend of Heat 2 within three lengths of pacesetter Monroe Drhamer but overhauling that rival on the run to the third turn, Bogger Maisey stretched readily clear to a commanding nine length verdict over that same rival in 29.42 (-30), with Oakvale Liam just a shorthead back in third.



Next best in the stake when claiming Heat 4, Seamus O’Dwyer’s Tetra Bella (Skywalker Tuco-Stouke Bird) gamely defended the rails from her ideal trap 1 berth to earn a first bend lead before ultimately repelling Bogger Biggav by two lengths in 29.85 (-30), with Rahyvira Spice third.



The remaining heats of the A5 stake went to John Ryan’s Private Katie (Skywalker Farloe-Cabra Zara) in 30.17 (-30) while holding Acres Miracle at bay by a length before Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Peppi (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Borna Heidi) posted 30.05 (-30) in her one-length defeat of Rewind Honey.



Threatening a return to top form in her most recent outings, David Walsh’s Coffee Dock (Droopys Jet-Singing Hen) duly got back to winning ways on Saturday as her early pace dominated in A4 grade over 525 yards.



A previous winner in the grade, she claimed a fourth win in total when much the swiftest to stride from trap 4 and five lengths to the good at halfway, she repelled the strong running Bright Eve by two and a half lengths in a career best of 29.44 (-30).

Commencing the card, David Lonergan’s Tree Top Flower (Laughil Blake-Windmill Flower) progressed for debut experience when claiming a maiden victory at the second time of asking. Tracking Kilrush Joy to the backstraight in their A6 525 clash, the September 2019 whelp struck the front at the third bend for a three-length verdict in a bump affected 30.06 (-30).

Next up, Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe Lee (Storm Control-Rosmult Racer) claimed the third win of his career as the May 2019 whelp gamely battled through early bumping before thoroughly catching the eye in a telling backstraight gallop which saw him strike the front beyond halfway for a five-length verdict over Cooleagh Fox in 29.71 (-30).



The first of Saturday’s A4 525 contests brought a straightforward but impressive fifth career win for Brian Bowe’s Foxrock Callum (Candlelight King-Swift Inny) as the April 2019 whelp led from trap rise for a three and a half length defeat of Cabra Sage in 29.94 (-30).



Top Dog

Saturday’s A2 525 proved a warm contest and prevailing in most game manner, Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) posted a fastest of the night 29.17 (-30).



Best Bitch

Fastest in the opening round of her A5 525 Stake, Bogger Maisey (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) will be hard to contain in that competition following her dominant 29.42 (-30) victory.



One To Watch

Knockroe Lee (Storm Control-Rosmult Racer) will take just a one grade hike for his A5 525 score in 29.71 (-30) on Saturday and there appears more to come from the lightly raced May 2019 whelp when securing clearer passage going forward.